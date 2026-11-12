Jensen Huang Sacked As Nvidia CEO Amid 'China Spy' Affair Scandal

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang stepped down from his position on Thursday amid the spy affair scandal and the Chief Financial Officer of the company Colette Kress will be taking over as the interim CEO.

The company will look for a permanent successor and Huang will not remain on the board, it said in a statement.

"The Board is initiating a search for a permanent Chief Executive Officer and will consider internal and external candidates," the statement read.

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The pressure was mounting on Huang, the 63-year-old co-founder and fourth-largest investor of Nvidia, after reports earlier in the day that he also had an extramarital affair with a subordinate who reported to him.

After reports of Huang's second affair surfaced, Nvidia's board met on Wednesday to consider his ouster.

Last month, The New York Times reported that US intelligence agencies uncovered a close relationship between Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and Alice Huang, determining that she was passing intelligence directly to Beijing. Following Nvidia's announcement of an internal probe on Sunday, US President Donald Trump confirmed on Monday that the FBI is also investigating the matter.

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While Nvidia reported no reason to suspect a breach of national security or internal secrets, the company confirmed its investigation will review all available data.

Nvidia's shares plunged 10 per cent in premarket trading on Thursday.

China has denied any involvement in an alleged effort to compromise Huang, the head of one of the world's most valuable corporations.

Under his leadership, Nvidia has become the premier manufacturer of AI-powering semiconductors, and his lobbying efforts in Washington paid off in January when he obtained approval from the Trump administration to export H200 chips to the Chinese market.