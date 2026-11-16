11 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured As Fire Rips Through Buildings In Thailand

A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.

The blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings.

The fire broke out at about 3:17 am (2017 GMT), and firefighters took about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said.

Fifteen of those injured were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. No tourists were among those killed or injured, police said.

The cause of the fire remained under investigation.

The building is in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast.

The blaze came four months after a fire at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people.

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