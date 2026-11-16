11 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured As Fire Rips Through Buildings In Thailand

A fire ripped through a commercial shophouse on Thailand's southern resort island of Phuket early on Monday, killing 11 people and injuring 16, police told Reuters.
The blaze started in a building housing a vehicle rental business and later spread to several nearby buildings.
The fire broke out at about 3:17 am (2017 GMT), and firefighters took about two hours to bring it under control, Thai authorities said.
Fifteen of those injured were Thai nationals and one was a Myanmar national. No tourists were among those killed or injured, police said.
11 people have died and 36 reportedly injured following a major fire in Patong, Phuket, in the early hours of 16 November. The fire broke out at around 03:20am at a commercial building on Phang Muang Sai Kor Road and spread to neighbouring buildings. Firefighters brought the blaze under control after approximately 40–50 minutes. Authorities are investigating the incident. #thailand #phuket #fire #patong #ไฟไหม้ #ป่าตอง— Thai Enquirer (@ThaiEnquirer) November 16, 2026
The cause of the fire remained under investigation.
The building is in a town area, near the popular beach of Patong on Phuket's western coast.
The blaze came four months after a fire at a Bangkok bar killed at least 27 people.
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