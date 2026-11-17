Thailand is preparing for one of its most enchanting cultural spectacles this November, as the northern city of Chiang Mai gets ready for Yi Peng 2026. Famous for its glowing lantern displays and mass sky lantern releases, the festival attracts visitors from around the world who gather to witness the city bathed in light during the full-moon celebrations.

This year, Yi Peng will be observed on November 24 and 25, alongside Loy Krathong, another significant Thai festival. While each celebration has its own customs and traditions, together they transform Chiang Mai into a vibrant hub of festivities, with lantern-lit streets, cultural performances, floating offerings and illuminated waterways.

For travellers, Yi Peng offers a chance to experience Thailand beyond its beaches, nightlife and bustling markets. Blending centuries-old traditions with breathtaking visuals, the festival remains one of the country's most memorable cultural experiences.

Photo Credit: yipengchiangmailanternfestival

What Makes Yi Peng Special?

Yi Peng, also known as Yee Peng, comes from the traditions of the Lanna people of northern Thailand. The name has roots in the Lanna lunar calendar, where “Yi” means the second month and “Peng” refers to the full moon.

The festival is closely linked to Buddhist beliefs, with lanterns playing an important role in prayers and acts of devotion. One of its best-known traditions is releasing Khom Loi, large paper lanterns that rise into the sky with the help of hot air from a small flame.

The act is traditionally associated with leaving behind bad luck, negative thoughts and past troubles while welcoming happiness, good fortune and fresh beginnings. People also make wishes as they watch the lanterns rise.

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However, the celebrations are not limited to sky lanterns. Chiang Mai also hosts cultural performances, decorative lantern displays and activities at temples and public spaces, giving visitors several ways to experience the festival.

Photo Credit: yipengchiangmailanternfestival

Where To Celebrate Yi Peng In Thailand?

Chiang Mai: The northern Thai city is the main destination for Yi Peng celebrations. Visitors can explore public festivities across the city, including temples and cultural spaces decorated with lanterns and lights. Organised mass lantern-release events are also held at authorised locations outside the city.

Travellers interested in participating in a large-scale sky lantern release should check event details and ticket availability in advance. It is important to remember that lantern releases are not permitted everywhere. Restrictions apply in certain areas, particularly near airports and flight paths, so visitors must follow local rules and use authorised release zones.

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What Are Khom Lanterns?

Another interesting part of Thailand's lantern traditions is the 'khom', a decorative hanging lantern commonly seen around homes, temples and festival spaces.

At lantern-making workshops organised by the Tourism Authority of Thailand, participants get to make these traditional lanterns themselves. The activity offers a closer look at the craft behind the festival, beyond the familiar photographs of sky lanterns.

Khom lanterns can be folded, assembled and decorated in different styles. The activity has a personal touch, with participants encouraged to think of a wish, hope or positive thought to associate with their creation.