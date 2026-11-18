People from all over the world come and experience what Delhi and Varanasi have to offer. As a traveller, you can explore centuries-old museums and even walk through the neighbourhoods shaped by art and history.

But this winter, both cities will have another reason to attract visitors. A series of art and culture events will see exhibitions, installations, performances and other experiences to different parts of these two iconic cities.

Delhi will host the India Biennale, while Varanasi will have its own CII Banaras Biennale. So, if you are into arts and culture, here is what these two cities will offer you as a visitor.

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What Exactly Is A Biennale?

For the unversed, a biennale is a large art and cultural event that is usually held once every two years. It brings together artists, designers, curators and other creative practitioners to showcase their work.

Unlike an art fair, where artworks are often put up for sale, a biennale focuses on exhibitions, ideas and cultural exchange. These events can take over galleries, public spaces, museums and even historic buildings across a city.

What Is The India Biennale 2026 In Delhi?

Organised by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, the India Biennale 2026 will bring contemporary art, architecture and design to different parts of Delhi. Instead of being held at one gallery or exhibition hall, it will use the city's historic monuments, museums and cultural spaces as venues.

The theme for this edition is 'Tat Tvam Asi', a phrase from ancient Indian philosophy that translates to 'You Are That'. It explores the connection between people and the world around them, including nature, culture, community and memory.

The event will run for 108 days and feature exhibitions, installations, performances, talks, workshops and curated walks.

Start date: December 4, 2026

End date: March 21, 2027

Duration: 108 days

Main venue: Purana Qila, Delhi

Where Will The India Biennale Take Place In Delhi?

The event will spread across 22 venues in the capital, with Purana Qila serving as its main location. The participating spaces include historic monuments, museums, gardens and cultural institutions.

Some of the venues listed for the Delhi Biennale are:

Purana Qila

Red Fort

Qutub Minar

Humayun's Tomb

Safdarjung Tomb

Lodhi Garden

Mehrauli

Hauz Khas

Agrasen ki Baoli

National Museum

National Gallery of Modern Art

Indira Gandhi National Centre for the Arts

Lalit Kala Akademi

Jantar Mantar

National School of Drama

Other locations include Qila Rai Pithora, Sabz Burj, Sangeet Natak Akademi, Ferozeshah Kotla, Sakri Ghumti, Choti Ghumti and Barakhamba Tomb.

India Biennale 2026 Ticket Prices

Visitors can choose from five passes, depending on how long they want to attend the event.

Pass Validity Price One Day Pass 1 day ₹100 Three-Day Pass 3 days ₹200 Week Pass 7 days ₹400 Season Pass Full season ₹3,000 Premium Pass Full season ₹10,000

The Premium Pass comes with additional benefits, including parking, guided walkthroughs and volunteer support. Passes can be booked through the official India Biennale website.

CII Banaras Biennale 2026: Dates And Theme

Varanasi will host a separate event, the CII Banaras Biennale 2026, organised by the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII). The event will draw on the city's art, music, textiles, crafts and heritage, with programmes spread across different parts of Banaras.

Its theme is 'Kashi/Light: The City as a Sensorium'. The programme looks at the city through its art, cultural traditions, everyday practices and creative communities.

The event will run from November 27 to December 31, 2026. Its opening programme, called Preview Week, will take place from November 27 to December 1. The opening day is for invited guests and media, while the programme from November 28 onwards is open to visitors.

Preview Week: November 27 to December 1, 2026

Exhibitions continue until: December 31, 2026

Location: Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh

Visitors can expect visual art and photography exhibitions, textile and craft displays, performing arts, music, film screenings, discussions, masterclasses, curated walks and culinary demonstrations.

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Where Will The CII Banaras Biennale Take Place?

The Banaras Biennale will use several spaces across the city rather than one main exhibition venue. These include museums, galleries, cultural institutions, ghats and heritage sites.

At Banaras Hindu University (BHU):

Bharat Kala Bhavan

Ahivasi Gallery

Gopal Tripathy Auditorium

Omkarnath Thakur Museum

Swatantrata Bhawan

Other venues across the city:

Jnana Pravaha

Nagari Pracharini Sabha

Namo Ghat

Chet Singh Fort (by invitation only)

Peshwa Haveli

OBEETEE

Trade Facilitation Centre

HolyWeaves, Lahurabir

Kashi Vishwanath

Old City

Taj Ganges

The programme also lists Sarnath, including Dhamek Stupa and Sarnath Museum, as part of its curated visit locations. Some venues and activities may have specific access conditions, so check the programme before planning your visit.

How To Register For The Banaras Biennale

Visitors can register through the CII Banaras Biennale website. The online form asks for personal details, visit dates, the experiences they wish to attend and travel or stay information.

Registration is subject to review by the Biennale administration. Once approved, visitors receive a confirmation email and an accreditation pass. The website does not currently list a ticket price, so check the registration page for the latest detail