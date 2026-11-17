A wildlife safari gives you a chance to experience nature up close and spot some of its most fascinating inhabitants in their natural habitat. Singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh recently enjoyed one such experience during his visit to Gujarat's Gir National Park. Established in 1965, the wildlife sanctuary is the only natural habitat in the world for the endangered Asiatic lion.

In the videos shared on Instagram, Diljit and his team were seen venturing into the forest in open jeeps as they spotted lions, lionesses and their cubs at close quarters. The singer seemed keen to document the experience and was holding a camera to capture the wildlife around him. The clip gave a glimpse of the team's safari adventure and some downtime away from the preparations for his upcoming concert in Ahmedabad.

Diljit's safari excursion once again put the Gir National Park in the spotlight. If you are planning a visit to Gir, here's everything you need to know about booking a safari and making the most of your trip.

Also Read: Kaziranga National Park Reopens: Jeep Safaris Begin, Elephant Rides Coming Soon

Best Time to Visit

The peak season to visit Gir National Park is between December and March. Winter brings comfortable weather with temperatures ranging from 10°C to 22°C, which is ideal for daytime safaris and wildlife spotting.

Summer lasts from April to mid-June, when daytime temperatures can soar above 40°C. This period may offer better chances of spotting wildlife as animals tend to gather around water holes.

The core Gir Jungle Trail remains closed from June 16 to October 15 every year during the monsoon season to allow breeding and forest regeneration. Visitors can still explore the fenced Devalia Safari Park, which remains open during this period.

Safari Zones and Timings

The Gir National Park gives you two safari options, both managed strictly by the Gujarat Forest Department to protect the habitat and regulate tourism. The main Gir Jungle Trail takes visitors on a three-hour open-top Gypsy drive through designated forest routes where Asiatic lions, leopards, and other wildlife roam freely in their natural habitat.

For travellers short on time or visiting during the monsoon closure, the Devalia Safari Park provides a 45-to-55-minute tour via bus or Gypsy inside a smaller fenced area.

Safari timings shift slightly between winter and summer to match daylight hours and animal activity. For the main Gir Jungle Trail, winter safaris operate in three daily slots starting at 6:30 am, 9 am and 3 pm.

Also Read: The World's Only Floating National Park Is Located In India And Rests On A Lake

During the hotter summer months, the morning slot moves half an hour earlier, starting at 6 am. The afternoon slot moves back by an hour to 4 pm to avoid the peak afternoon heat.

Devalia Safari Park runs shorter tours throughout the day, typically departing every hour between 6 am and 11:30 am, and again from 3 pm to 6 pm.

Bookings

All safari permits must be booked online in advance through the Gujarat Forest Department Official Portal. A standard Gypsy permit covers up to six Indian nationals and costs Rs 800 on weekdays and Rs 1,000 on weekends and festivals. Foreign nationals pay Rs 7,600 on weekdays and Rs 9,500 on weekends.

Once you arrive at the main reception centre, you must present the exact original government photo IDs used during online registration and pay the mandatory vehicle hire fee (Rs 2,500-Rs 4,500) and eco-guide charge (Rs 400–Rs 700) directly at the gate before boarding.

How to Reach

By Air: Keshod Airport and Diu Airport are the closest airports with limited regional flights. Rajkot Airport and Ahmedabad Airport have wider domestic and international connection options.

By Train: Veraval and Junagadh are the nearest major railheads connected to Ahmedabad and Mumbai, while a meter-gauge line runs directly to Sasan Gir station.

By Road: Sasan Gir is well connected by state highways and buses from Junagadh, Veraval, Somnath and Ahmedabad. You can drive your own vehicle or book a cab.

