The World's Only Floating National Park Is Located In India And Rests On A Lake

When we think of National Parks, the first thing that comes to mind are dense forests, open grasslands or rugged mountains. But one protected area in India breaks that notion completely. Here, the landscape shifts with the water beneath it. In fact, the wildlife moves across floating vegetation and the whole ecosystem looks to drift across a vast freshwater lake.

It might sound unbelievable but this unusual destination has become one of the country's most fascinating wildlife habitats.

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Keibul Lamjao National Park Floats On Loktak Lake In Manipur

Photo: Incredible India

Based on Loktak Lake in Manipur's Bishnupur district, Keibul Lamjao National Park is officially described by Manipur Tourism as the world's only floating national park. It is about 50-55 km from Imphal.

The unique thing about this park is that it sits on phumdis, the locally known floating masses of vegetation found across Loktak Lake. These floating ecosystems are made up of vegetation, soil and organic matter that have accumulated over time.

The Floating Park Is Home To The Sangai Deer

This type of landscape is important because it provides habitat for the Sangai, or brow-antlered deer, which is found naturally in this part of Manipur. But the park also supports other wildlife and a variety of waterfowl and migratory birds.

As a visitor, you might also spot:

Hog deer

Otters

Waterfowl

Migratory birds, particularly between November and March

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What Makes Loktak Lake So Unusual?

Photo: Keibul Lamjao National Park

Loktak is the largest freshwater lake in Northeast India and its floating phumdis are among its most distinctive features. People also live on some of these floating formations, with traditional floating huts known as phumsangs forming part of the lake's landscape.

For visitors, the lake can be viewed from Sendra, while you can also do boating and water-based activities around Loktak. The department's suggested tour itineraries include an early-morning canoe ride to Keibul Lamjao National Park.

So, while the idea of a national park floating on a lake sounds almost unreal, Keibul Lamjao is a real protected wetland ecosystem,s and one of the most unusual wildlife destinations in India.