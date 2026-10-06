You Can Actually Stay In The <i>Stranger Things</i> House And Sleep In The Upside Down

If you have ever watched Stranger Things and wondered what it would be like to actually live inside Hawkins, there is now a rather convincing way to find out. The Byers family home, one of the show's most recognisable locations, is available to rent on Airbnb. And it has been set up with enough details from the series to make fans feel like they have wandered straight into the story.

A Stay Straight Out Of Hawkins

The house is in Fayetteville, Georgia, around 15 minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. Its exterior was used as the Byers family home in Stranger Things, where Joyce, Will, and Jonathan lived. The interiors from the show were actually built on studio sets, but the rental has been designed to recreate that feeling inside the real house.

The result is a stay built around the 1980s world of the show. There are VHS tapes, vinyl records, board games, old technology, and plenty of little details for fans to notice. The owners say dozens of fans and professionals spent more than a year putting it together.

One of the biggest draws is the living room. There is an interactive Christmas light wall inspired by the one seen in the Byers house, along with a 75-inch Samsung Frame TV where guests can watch Stranger Things. There is also a CRT television and VCR for anyone who wants to go properly old-school with a VHS movie.

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The bedrooms continue the theme. Jonathan's room has a king-size bed, vinyl records, and Amiga 500 games. Will's room has a queen-size bed. Then there is the Upside Down-inspired bunk room, with four bunk beds and space to play board games or Dungeons & Dragons.

There are BMX bikes on the property too, adding another familiar touch from the series.

The house has three bedrooms and two bathrooms and sleeps up to six people, with a limit of two guests per bedroom. Guests get the entire property to themselves.

A Bucket-List Stay For Stranger Things Fans

Not everything in the house is purely for show. The owners have kept some vintage pieces and period-style technology, but there are modern appliances too, including a stove, dishwasher, and washer/dryer. Some of the older lamps, televisions, and other equipment may not work as reliably as their modern counterparts.

There are a few rules that come with the stay. Every visitor and vehicle has to be registered in advance, parties are not allowed, and the property has exterior security cameras and interior noise monitors. Commercial filming also requires permission and comes with a fee.

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The Byers House is a fan project and is not affiliated with Netflix. It was also crowdfunded through Arrived, with individual fans able to buy shares in the property.

For Stranger Things fans, though, the biggest attraction is the actual house seen on screen. You can sit under the Christmas lights, play games in the Upside Down room, watch VHS tapes, and sleep in rooms inspired by Jonathan and Will.