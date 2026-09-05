Paid For A Dream Holiday, Got Lower-Category Hotels Instead. Club Faces Rs 95,000 Refund Order

A Chandigarh district consumer commission has directed Park Club International Pvt Ltd to refund Rs 95,000 to a customer who paid Rs 1.10 lakh for a five-year holiday membership but was repeatedly offered lower-category hotels and asked to pay additional charges. The commission also awarded Rs 15,000 towards compensation and litigation expenses.

According to a report published by The Times of India, Mandeep Kumar Garg purchased the membership on February 6, 2024. The plan promised 36 nights at 4-5 star properties across India for four adults, along with breakfast, dinner and other facilities.

After the company changed its name from Grand Royaltaj Club International to Park Club International, Mandeep sought clarification and was assured that his membership would remain valid. However, when he tried to book two rooms at a five-star property in Manali, the company allegedly refused and asked him to upgrade his plan. He was subsequently provided accommodation at a three-star property in Manali.

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Later, Mandeep sought bookings in Kasauli but alleged that the company offered only one- or two-star properties, demanded additional charges and failed to provide the promised meals. On one occasion, a stay at The Fern Surya Resort, Kasauli, was confirmed, but Garg was allegedly asked to pay Rs 2,000 as a non-member charge. Breakfast and dinner were also not provided, leading him to spend Rs 4,000 on dinner. During another stay in Kasauli, he incurred Rs 2,216 towards dinner.

The company did not appear before the consumer commission despite receiving notice and was proceeded against ex parte on January 22, 2026.

“The complainant has supported his allegations by way of his duly sworn affidavit and documentary evidence, including the membership details, invoice/proof of payment, membership ID, correspondence exchanged with the OPs, hotel booking confirmation, bill for expenses incurred towards meals, and legal notice. The said evidence has remained unrebutted, as the OPs, despite service, chose not to appear before this Commission and were proceeded against ex parte,” the Commission observed.

The Commission concluded that the company had failed to provide the services promised at the time of selling the membership.

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However, since Garg had already used the membership for stays in Manali and Kasauli, the Commission deducted Rs 15,000 as the reasonable value of the services he had availed. It therefore ordered the company to refund Rs 95,000, along with 9% annual interest from September 9, 2025, when the complaint was filed.

The company was also directed to pay Rs 15,000 for mental agony, harassment and litigation expenses. The order, passed on September 1, 2026, must be complied with within 45 days of receiving its certified copy. If the company fails to comply, the principal amounts will carry 12% annual interest from the date of the order until payment.