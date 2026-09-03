From Amritsar To Patna Sahib, Iconic Gurudwaras To Visit In India

In addition to the famous temples, India is home to several revered gurudwaras that draw devotees and travellers from across the country. A gurudwara is a sacred place of worship for Sikhs, where visitors often experience a deep sense of peace and tranquillity. While many people are familiar with the Golden Temple in Amritsar, there are several other significant gurudwaras worth visiting. Here are five famous gurudwaras in India that deserve a place on your travel bucket list.

Inside A Gurudwara: Meaning, Traditions And Values

The word gurudwara is derived from two Punjabi words: gur, meaning guru or teacher, and dwara, meaning door or gateway. Together, the word translates to "the gateway to the Guru".

Inside a gurudwara, the holy scripture of Sikhism, the Guru Granth Sahib, is respectfully placed on a decorated takht (raised platform or throne). Devotional prayers and kirtans are performed based on its teachings. One of the most remarkable features of a gurudwara is that everyone is welcome regardless of caste, religion, gender, or social background.

Another important tradition is the langar, a free community kitchen where visitors sit together and share a vegetarian meal. It symbolises equality, humility, and selfless service.

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5 Must-Visit Gurudwaras In India

1. Golden Temple, Amritsar

Located in Amritsar, Punjab, the Golden Temple, also known as Sri Harmandir Sahib, is one of the most revered Sikh shrines in the world. Renowned for its stunning golden architecture, spiritual atmosphere, and tradition of service, it attracts millions of visitors every year.

The best time to visit is between October and March, when the weather is cool and pleasant, making sightseeing more comfortable.

2. Manikaran Sahib, Himachal Pradesh

Situated on the banks of the Parvati River in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district, Manikaran Sahib is a popular pilgrimage site surrounded by scenic mountains. The gurudwara is famous for its natural hot springs, where water emerges from the ground at high temperatures.

One of its unique features is that food for the langar is often cooked using the hot spring water. If you are planning a trip to Manali or Kasol, a visit to Manikaran Sahib is highly recommended.

The ideal time to visit is from April to June and September to November, when the weather is pleasant for sightseeing.

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3. Bangla Sahib Gurudwara, Delhi

One of Delhi's most iconic landmarks, Gurudwara Bangla Sahib is known for its serene atmosphere and beautiful sarovar (holy pond). The gurudwara attracts thousands of devotees and tourists every day.

Early mornings are perfect for experiencing its peaceful ambience and prayers, while evenings offer a completely different charm as the gurudwara glows under beautiful lights. Both times provide a memorable spiritual experience.

Photo Credit: incredibleindia.gov.in

4. Takht Sri Patna Sahib, Bihar

Takht Sri Harmandir Ji Patna Sahib is one of the five Takhts of Sikhism and is located in Patna, Bihar. It holds immense religious significance as it is believed to be the birthplace of the tenth Sikh Guru, Guru Gobind Singh Ji.

Built in white marble, the gurudwara is a major centre of faith and devotion. Visitors can also explore other historic Sikh sites nearby, including Guru Ka Bagh and Kangan Ghat.

5. Takht Sri Hazoor Sahib, Maharashtra

Located on the banks of the Godavari River in Nanded, Maharashtra, Takht Sri Hazoor Sahib is another of the five sacred Takhts of Sikhism. Officially known as Takht Sachkhand Sri Hazoor Achalnagar Sahib, it is believed to be the place where Guru Gobind Singh Ji spent his final days.

The gurudwara is known for its spiritual atmosphere, soulful kirtans, and rich Sikh heritage. The best time to visit is between October and March, when temperatures are more comfortable for travellers.

From the Golden Temple in Amritsar to Hazoor Sahib in Nanded, these sacred gurudwaras offer a unique blend of spirituality, history, and peace for every traveller.