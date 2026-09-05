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Trump Says Iran War Is "Small Potatoes" For US

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't describe the conflict as a war.

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Trump Says Iran War Is "Small Potatoes" For US

President Donald Trump said Friday that the Iran war was "small potatoes" for the United States, a day after Vice President JD Vance said he wouldn't describe the conflict as a war.

"A lot of people don't call it a war. I call it a military conflict because it's small potatoes for us. It's not a big thing. We did Venezuela, and we did this," Trump told reporters when asked about Vance's comments.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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