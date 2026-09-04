Crude Oil, Interest Rates, Iran War: How 3 Risks Can Shake Indian Stock Markets

Stock Market Today: A market fall is easy to notice. The reasons behind it are often harder to see.

For Indian investors, three global factors can have an outsized impact on stocks -- crude oil prices, global interest rates and geopolitical tensions.

They may appear unrelated. But they are closely connected.

India imports nearly 89 per cent of the crude oil it consumes. At the same time, it depends on global markets for capital and needs dollars to pay for imports. This makes Indian equities particularly sensitive to what happens outside the country.

As Navy Vijay Ramavat, Managing Director, Indira Securities, explains, India remains dependent on the rest of the world for several critical inputs while relying on exports and services to earn the dollars needed to pay for them.

That makes global shocks difficult for Indian markets to ignore.

Crude Oil Not Just About Petrol Prices

When crude rises, the first thing many people think about is fuel. But the impact goes much deeper.

Diesel is a key cost for trucks, ships and other forms of transportation. When diesel becomes more expensive, the cost of moving goods across the country can rise. That eventually affects businesses and consumers.

Crude oil is also used in plastics, packaging and synthetic fibres. So, an oil price spike can push up input costs for several industries, including FMCG, automobiles and consumer goods.

There is another problem. A higher crude bill means India has to spend more dollars on imports. That can put pressure on the rupee. And a weaker rupee can make imported crude even more expensive in rupee terms. This can create a chain reaction: higher crude, higher import costs, weaker rupee and greater inflationary pressure.

Then Comes The Dollar

The pressure becomes more complicated when the US dollar is strong and global interest rates remain high. Crude is traded globally in dollars. So if the dollar gains strength against the rupee, Indian buyers may have to pay more for the same barrel even if crude prices themselves remain unchanged.

Higher global interest rates can create another challenge. When yields in developed markets rise, investors may find emerging-market assets relatively less attractive. This can influence foreign investment flows into countries such as India.

For Indian equities, foreign institutional investors, or FIIs, are important participants in the market. A shift in global risk appetite can therefore lead to money moving out of Indian stocks.

Ramavat of Indira Securities told NDTV that these factors can reinforce each other rather than operate independently.

Higher crude can fuel inflation. Inflation can change expectations around interest rates. Changes in global rates can affect the dollar. And movements in the dollar and global yields can influence foreign flows into Indian equities.

One shock can therefore trigger another.

A War Thousands Of Miles Away

Geopolitical risk adds yet another layer. India does not necessarily have to be directly involved in a conflict for its markets to feel the impact.

Consider global shipping routes. If tensions rise around an important trade route, shipping costs and crude prices can jump quickly. For India, that immediately brings the oil-import problem back into focus.

The same is true for trade restrictions. Tariffs can hurt companies that depend heavily on exports. Lower overseas demand can affect their revenues and profits. Companies may then rethink investment and hiring plans.

There is also a psychological impact. When geopolitical uncertainty rises, global investors often become more cautious about emerging markets. This can reduce FII flows into India and put pressure on the Sensex, Nifty and the rupee.

In other words, a conflict on the other side of the world can still reach an Indian investor's portfolio.

Navy Vijay Ramavat says these factors should not be viewed merely as headlines that investors react to after markets fall. They can begin affecting earnings and valuations much earlier.

A falling Sensex or Nifty may be the visible part of the problem. The real story could be developing underneath -- in crude prices, currency movements, global bond yields, trade policies and foreign fund flows.