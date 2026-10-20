Netherlands' First Openly Gay PM Rob Jetten, Partner Expect First Child Through Surrogacy

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his partner, Argentine field hockey player Nicolas Keenan, are expecting their first child through surrogacy, the couple announced on Monday. Jetten's party, Democrats 66 (D66), said the pregnancy was made possible with the help of Dutch friends who agreed to act as a surrogate mother and donate an egg. The couple, who already have children of their own, helped Jetten and Keenan without any commercial motive, the party said.

"Someone very special is on the way. See you in 2027, little one. There are no words big enough to thank our eggdonor, our surrogate mum Lisa, and both their families. None of this would be possible without you," the couple posted on Instagram.

See the post here:

According to D66, the pregnancy was made possible through in vitro fertilisation (IVF) treatment in the Netherlands and complies with Dutch rules and regulations. Paid surrogacy is illegal in the country.

The party also said Jetten plans to take a few days off work after the baby's birth to spend time with his family. However, he is not planning an extended period of parental leave.

Jetten, 39, is engaged to Keenan, an Argentine international field hockey player. The couple announced their engagement in November 2024 and planned to marry this summer. However, they postponed their wedding shortly after Jetten became prime minister.

The Netherlands was the first nation to legalise same-sex marriage, in 2001.

Jetten became the youngest prime minister in Dutch history after his party secured an unexpected election victory last year.

Who Is Rob Jetten?

Born in Veghel in the southern Netherlands in 1987, Jetten grew up in the nearby town of Uden. He studied at the Nijmegen School of Management before beginning his career at ProRail, the organisation responsible for maintaining the Netherlands' railway infrastructure. As a youngster, Jetten was a talented athlete and even ran as a pace setter to assist future Olympic long-distance champion Sifan Hassan.

He entered the Dutch House of Representatives as a D66 lawmaker in 2017. He later served as minister for climate and energy policy under former prime minister Mark Rutte, now NATO Secretary General.