This Indian Island Has A Festival Dedicated Entirely To Coconuts

On a tropical island in India, the coconut is not just another ingredient. It is used in kitchens, local products and traditional crafts, while the palm itself is part of the landscape. In the Andaman and Nicobar Islandds, this everyday connection with the fruit has found its way into a festival of its own.

The Islands Coconut Carnival brings together food, crafts, local businesses and cultural activities, all with one ingredient at the centre of it. If you are planning a trip to the islands in October, this is one local event worth knowing about.

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The Islands Coconut Carnival Takes Place In Sri Vijaya Puram

Photo: Unsplash

The Islands Coconut Carnival is held in Sri Vijaya Puram, the capital of the Andamam and Nicobar Islands, and has become a recurring celebration around the island's coconut culture. The 2025 edition was the festival's second edition, while the next one is scheduled for October 17 and 18, 2026, at ITF Ground.

The event is not just a food festival. It looks at the many ways coconut is used across island life, bringing together local producers, artisans and community groups.

What Can You Find At The Coconut Carnival?

There is many things for travellers to explore, taste and watch, including:

Coconut-based delicacies and traditional food

Handicrafts and eco-friendly products made using coconuut

Value-added coconut products made by local artisans and Self-Help Groups

Exhibitions and live demonstrations showcasing different uses of the fruit

Cultural performances and interactive activities

The focus on local products also gives visitors a chance to see how coconut is used beyond the kitchen. The tourism department describes the carnival as a way of supporting local entrepreneurs and sustainable livelihoods in the islands.

Photo: Unsplash

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More Than Just A Food Festival

What makes the event interesting for travellers is the mix of experiencees. You can sample coconut-based food, look at locally made produtcs and catch cultural performances at the same venue.

It also fits naturally into a Sri Vijaya Puram trip. The city is the main gateway for exploring the Andaman Islands, and the carnival offers a glimpse into local life alongside the beaches and sightseeing that usually dominate an Andaman itinerary.

For 2026, the carnival is scheduled for October 17 and 18 at ITF Ground, Sri Vijaya Puram. The nearest airport is Veer Savarkar International Airport, making the event relatively easy to add to a trip centred around the capital.