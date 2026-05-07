Opinion: At The Edge Of The Map, A Bet On Power: Why India Is Building In Great Nicobar

On a map of global trade, the southern tip of India's Andaman and Nicobar archipelago looks like a remote outpost, forested, fragile, and far from the mainland. But to planners in New Delhi, Great Nicobar Island is something else entirely: a hinge point between the Indian Ocean and the Indo-Pacific, a vantage over the world's busiest sea lanes, and potentially, a lever of both economic and strategic power.

India's proposed Great Nicobar project, a deep-sea transhipment port, international airport, power plant and township, has triggered sharp debate. Critics warn of ecological damage, seismic risks and questionable commercial viability. Proponents argue it is a once-in-a-generation opportunity to reposition India in global trade and maritime strategy. The truth lies in understanding what the project is and what it is not.

A Location That Rewrites the Map

The case for Great Nicobar begins not with engineering, but geography.

Just north of the Indonesian archipelago, the island sits near the Six Degree Channel, a key maritime passage feeding into the Malacca Strait. This narrow corridor connects the Indian Ocean to the South China Sea and, by extension, to East Asia's manufacturing heartlands.

The numbers underscore its importance:

Roughly 40% of global trade passes through Malacca

Around $5 trillion in goods flows annually

Nearly 80% of China's oil imports transit this route

For decades, India has observed this traffic from a distance. The Andaman and Nicobar Islands host the Andaman and Nicobar Command, the country's only integrated military command, but logistical limitations have constrained sustained operations.

The Great Nicobar project aims to change that. It would turn a remote island into a permanent, serviced node, a place where ships dock, aircraft refuel, and surveillance extends continuously over one of the world's most sensitive maritime chokepoints.

"Presence," in maritime strategy, is not symbolic. It is sustained, supplied and visible.

Beyond a Port: The Security Argument

Much of the public debate has framed Great Nicobar as a commercial port competing with mainland facilities like Vizhinjam International Seaport. But that comparison misses the project's primary logic.

Vizhinjam, located on India's southwest coast, is designed for efficiency, proximity to shipping lanes, strong hinterland connectivity, and rapid cargo movement inland. It is a commercial asset.

Great Nicobar is something different: a forward operating platform. From this vantage, India can:

Monitor shipping traffic entering and exiting Malacca

Track naval movements in the eastern Indian Ocean

Respond rapidly to crises, from piracy to military escalation

Sustain long-duration maritime patrols

It cannot, as some rhetoric suggests, "block" the strait, as international law, like UNCLOS (The United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea), protects transit passage. But modern power rarely relies on outright control. It rests on awareness, deterrence and readiness.

The island's existing airstrip at INS Baaz already supports surveillance flights. Expanded infrastructure would extend that capability into a permanent operational presence. In strategic terms, the difference is stark:

Without development - intermittent reach

With development - continuous influence

The China Factor

No discussion of Great Nicobar can ignore China. Over the past two decades, Beijing has built a network of ports and facilities across the Indian Ocean, Gwadar in Pakistan, Hambantota in Sri Lanka, Kyaukpyu in Myanmar and a military base in Djibouti. Analysts often describe this as a "string of pearls," designed to secure China's maritime lifelines.

India's response has been more restrained, focusing on partnerships and selective infrastructure. Great Nicobar represents a shift: a move to anchor its own presence near a critical chokepoint.

China itself has long worried about the "Malacca dilemma"; its dependence on a narrow passage vulnerable to disruption. While India cannot legally interdict this route, its ability to observe and operate near it introduces a layer of strategic uncertainty for any adversary. In peacetime, that translates into influence. In crisis, into leverage.

The Commercial Promise and Limits

If the strategic case is compelling, the economic one is more complex. Today, India depends heavily on foreign ports for transhipment, the process of transferring cargo between large and smaller vessels. Government data indicates that about 75% of India's transhipment cargo is handled abroad, primarily in Colombo, Singapore and Port Klang.

Direct losses are estimated at $200-220 million annually, with larger indirect costs in logistics inefficiency. Great Nicobar aims to internalise a portion of this traffic. The planners envision:

Phase 1 capacity: 4 million TEUs by around 2028

Ultimate capacity: 16 million TEUs

For context, India's major ports together handle roughly 13-14 million TEUs today.

The project's location offers advantages:

Natural deep draft ( around 20 meters), accommodating large container ships

Proximity to Bay of Bengal markets

Minimal deviation for ships entering or exiting Malacca

Beyond container handling, revenue streams could include bunkering (fuel supply), ship repair, warehousing, and aviation services. Yet success is far from guaranteed.

Global transhipment is a competitive, low-margin business. Established hubs like Singapore and Colombo benefit from decades of network effects, shipping alliances, infrastructure, and operational efficiency. Capturing traffic requires more than location; it demands reliability, speed and cost discipline. In this sense, Great Nicobar is best seen as a long-term option rather than an immediate commercial windfall.

The Environmental Trade-Off & Risks

The most serious challenge to the project is ecological. Estimates suggest that over 130 square kilometres of forest land may be diverted. The island is home to unique biodiversity and indigenous communities, including the Shompen tribe. Environmental groups warn of habitat loss, coastal disruption and long-term ecological damage. The government's position emphasises mitigation:

Phased construction over decades

Compensatory afforestation

Protection of tribal reserves

Creation of wildlife sanctuaries

Courts have allowed the project to proceed, but with conditions. Compliance will be critical, not only for ecological reasons but for legal and reputational credibility. Let us understand one thing clearly. The project is zonal, not island-wide. The Development is concentrated mainly around Galathea Bay (south-east coast) and not across the full island. The entire Great Nicobar Island area is nearly 900 square km, but the project footprint is only around 130-160 square km. This means, around 80-85% of the island is NOT directly touched. It's a planned layout, not random clearing.

Also, large parts of the island remain protected under:

Tribal reserve areas

Wildlife sanctuaries

Restricted access zones

These are legally sensitive and not open for free development. Example: The Shompen tribal reserve is not supposed to be directly disturbed. This is a critical legal and ethical boundary.

Aside from these assurances, the broader question is philosophical: how should a developing country balance environmental preservation with strategic necessity?

History offers precedents. Singapore, Dubai and China's coastal cities all transformed ecosystems to build global hubs. The outcomes were economically transformative, but not without cost.

Great Nicobar poses a similar choice. Beyond the environment, the project faces structural risks:

Geophysical: Earthquake and tsunami exposure

Logistical: High costs of building and maintaining infrastructure on a remote island

Commercial: Uncertain traffic volumes in a competitive market

Operational: Integrating port and airport functions without efficiency loss

These risks do not negate the project, but they demand careful design and phased execution, considering this is a project that will put India at a far more comfortable position, both strategically and economically, 30-40 years down the line.

Great Nicobar, being in a seismic zone and facing cyclone risk are real concern. But vulnerability is inherent to many strategic locations, from Pacific islands hosting U.S. bases to China's artificial islands in the South China Sea. Modern infrastructure is designed with redundancy and rapid recovery in mind.

The Long View: A Choice About India's Future

The infrastructure of this scale is rarely judged in years; it is measured in decades. Even if Great Nicobar underperforms commercially in its early years, its strategic value, as a forward base, a surveillance node, and a symbol of presence, may justify the investment.

Conversely, poor execution could turn it into a costly miscalculation, amplifying environmental damage without delivering commensurate benefits. The outcome will depend less on the idea itself than on how it is implemented.

At its core, the Great Nicobar project is not just about a port. It is about whether India chooses to remain a peripheral player in global maritime networks or to position itself at their crossroads.

For decades, the world's trade routes have passed by India's shores, enriching other hubs. Great Nicobar is an attempt that is ambitious, risky and contested, to change that equation.

In the end, the debate is not simply about forests versus infrastructure, or existing ports versus Nicobar. It is about how a rising power defines its place in a world where geography still matters, and where the control of sea lanes continues to shape economic and strategic destiny.

India has made its bet. Whether it pays off will determine not just the future of a remote island, but the country's role in the Indo-Pacific order for decades to come.

(The writer is a Singapore-based data and Open-Source Intelligence analyst)

Disclaimer: These are the personal opinions of the author.