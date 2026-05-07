India Just Broke Two Guinness World Records Underwater And Most People Haven't Even Heard About It

Andaman and Nicobar Islands have quietly pulled off something extraordinary. Over two consecutive days, the Union Territory smashed two Guinness World Records beneath the surface of the Indian Ocean, putting a chain of islands better known for white-sand beaches firmly on the global diving map.

The back-to-back achievements were part of a deliberate push by local authorities to position the archipelago as a serious international destination for scuba diving and marine tourism.

The Tallest Underwater Human Stack in History

On Sunday, fourteen divers, among them Lieutenant Governor DK Joshi, descended beneath the waters off Swaraj Dweep, formerly known as Havelock Island, and held formation long enough to make history. Their human stack stretched an extraordinary 22.3 metres in length, and the group remained submerged for a full three minutes, meeting the strict criteria set by Guinness World Records.

It was a feat that demanded not only physical endurance but months of coordination between trained divers, technical experts, and safety teams working to satisfy international guidelines.

A Record-Breaking Flag the Day Before

The human stack came just 24 hours after another landmark moment in the same waters. On Saturday, divers unfurled an underwater national flag measuring approximately 60 by 40 metres, the largest of its kind ever recorded anywhere in the world. Lieutenant Governor Joshi also took part in that event, lending the occasion considerable official weight.

The two records, achieved on consecutive days near the same island, were no accident. Officials confirmed that both were planned well in advance as part of a broader government initiative to draw attention to the islands' marine ecosystem and showcase what its diving community is genuinely capable of. Both achievements are expected to attract significant national and international media interest in the coming weeks.



(With inputs from PTI)