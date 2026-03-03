Shocking Visuals From Andaman Show Garbage-Strewn Roads, Internet Reacts: "Truly Heartbreaking"

A recent social media post by photographer Mohit Mehta has sparked a massive online debate after he highlighted the "devastating state" of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Mehta shared visuals from his recent visit showing heaps of garbage piled along several roads, claiming that "almost every roadside" is now affected. The photographer, who was visiting the island after a four-year gap, described the current condition as "deeply disheartening" compared to the island's former reputation for pristine beauty.

"Devastating state of Andaman. It's truly heartbreaking to witness this. Almost every roadside is piled with garbage. I'm visiting after four years, and the condition of the islands this time is deeply disheartening. A place known for its pristine beauty deserves so much better," he wrote.

The post ignited a debate regarding the failure of tourism management and the lack of environmental accountability among both authorities and visitors. Many users compared the current state to their visits from a decade ago, noting that the islands were once among India's cleanest destinations. Users expressed concern that increasing tourist footfall and "mass tourism" have taken a significant toll on the fragile ecosystem.

One user wrote, "We humans are garbage dumps. Where we go, we trash the place. Pathetic condition. No blooming civic sense."

Another commented, "Need of the hour: Manufacturing of single-use carry bags and other package material should be stopped." A third said, "India needs a revolution in public cleanliness & hygiene & serious work. On waste disposal & management, entire India is one big dustbin; there is so much filth everywhere - it's crazy."

"Extremely bad news from Andaman & Nicobar. This was India's cleanest place just a decade ago, thanks to vigilant locals. It seems the influx of outsiders has unfortunately overwhelmed those efforts. It's heartbreaking to see such a pristine environment decline," a fourth added.

This incident follows a separate video from January 2026 by content creator Vishnu, which revealed that massive amounts of plastic waste washing onto remote Andaman beaches often originate from Southeast Asian nations like Thailand and Malaysia, carried by ocean currents.



