Garbage From Thailand, Myanmar And Malaysia Found On Andaman Beach, Video Sparks Outrage

Every year, billions of kilograms of waste, ranging from plastic bottles and bags to discarded fishing nets, pollute the world's oceans via rivers, sewers, and direct littering. While travelling through the supposedly pristine Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an Indian man witnessed this crisis firsthand.

In a now-viral Instagram video, content creator Vishnu, alongside his fellow travellers, stumbled upon garbage on the Little Andaman Island. Upon close examination, Vishnu discovered that the majority of the trash on the beach came from Southeast nations like Thailand, Myanmar and Malaysia.

"We are at this beautiful beach at Little Andaman, and this beach is littered with plastic, and I wanted to explore where all this plastic was coming from. So, we started collecting some trash, and we realised a lot of it is coming from Thailand, Malaysia and Myanmar," said Vishnu, who rifled through the garbage and checked the country of manufacturing of bottles and other trash items.

Vishnu said the garbage was coming from countries that claimed to be cleaner than India but were disposing of their litter in the sea indiscriminately.

"A lot of this is not from India. Lot of this is coming from nearby regions. So all of this you see is coming from countries that claim they are cleaner than India," said Vishnu, adding: "We also contribute to this, it's not like we don't,t but we should not be blamed 100 per cent for all this."

'Pathetic To See'

As of the last update, the video had garnered over 87,000 views and hundreds of comments as social media users expressed disappointment at the state of the beach.

"Pathetic to see how we humans trash every pristine place of nature," said one user, while another added: "I have never ever seen that much garbage getting collected over the beach. Sad how it's not been managed and thrown away in the sea."

A third commented: "The problem is many will now say, 'See it's not our fault' and proceed to go outside and litter again. We need to work on responsibility and accountability in order to change the general mindset of people."

A fourth said: "People from other countries, even Asian ones, are quick to blame and point fingers at India, calling us dirty while they dispose of their garbage in a way that it travels all the way to our islands in India."