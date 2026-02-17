Cryptocurrency Use In Human Trafficking Rises Sharply In 2025: Report

Cryptocurrency is playing a growing role in global human trafficking networks, with payments to suspected syndicates rising 85% in 2025, according to a new report by Chainalysis.

The US-based blockchain analytics company said it traced hundreds of millions of dollars in transactions on public blockchains. Much of the activity was linked to criminal groups operating in Southeast Asia, where scam compounds, illegal gambling businesses and Chinese-language money laundering networks often work together.

The report identified three main areas of concern: international escort and prostitution services, labour recruitment agents linked to scam compounds, and vendors selling child sexual abuse material (CSAM).

Researchers found that payments were sent from across North and South America, Europe and Australia, showing the global reach of these networks. Many groups now use messaging platforms such as Telegram to advertise services, recruit victims and organise payments.

Chainalysis said suspected escort networks handled large transactions, with nearly half exceeding $10,000 and some VIP packages priced above $30,000. Stablecoins and Chinese-language laundering groups were frequently used to move and cash out funds. The firm estimates that such laundering services processed at least $16.1 billion in illicit crypto in 2025.

Recruitment agents allegedly charged fees between $1,000 and $10,000 to place workers in scam compounds in countries such as Cambodia and Myanmar. Victims were then forced to run online fraud schemes.

The report also tracked CSAM networks using subscription-style crypto payments, often shifting funds into privacy coins like Monero.

Despite the rise in criminal use, Chainalysis said the transparency of blockchain technology still helps law enforcement track and disrupt trafficking-linked activity.