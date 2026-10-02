This Mirror-Like Landscape Is One Of South America's Greatest Natural Wonders

When we make a bucket list of places we want to travel to, we either write big tourist destinations, such as Paris, or one-of-a-kind locations, such as the ancient city of Machu Picchu. If you are planning a trip to unique destinations, one location should definitely be on your list- Bolivia's Salar De Uyuni Salt Flats. The salt flats were formed by prehistoric lakes that evaporated long ago. Visiting the place is taking a step back in time.

The salt flats can easily be called the world's largest mirror. Wondering why? At certain times of the year, the lakes nearby overflow, leaving a thin layer of water over the salt deposits. This transforms the flats into a reflection of the sky. On a clear day, the mirrored effect makes you feel like you can touch the clouds.

The salt flats are the largest in the world. They stretch over 10,000 kilometres of the Altiplano Mountain Range. The salt flats can even be seen from space. They are also home to more than 70% of the world's lithium reserves.

When To Visit Bolivia's Salar De Uyuni Salt Flats

The rainy season (December to April) is best for seeing the mirrored effect. For looking at the hexagonal salt patterns, May to November is the best time.

Also Read: Qatar Airways Wins World's First-Ever Best Onboard Wi-Fi Award, Beats Global Rivals

How To Visit Bolivia's Salt Flats

All tours start in Uyuni, Bolivia. Travellers can take a bus or plane from the Bolivian capital, La Paz. There are two options for travellers - a one-day or a three-day tour. The price can range between $65 (Rs 6,232) – $239 (Rs 22,915) per person, depending on the trip option chosen. Taking a three-day trip allows visitors to soak in the magic of Salar de Uyuni and also sites such as the haunting “Train Graveyard', where the first locomotives in Bolivia are kept.

Representative image: Pexels

Other places to visit include the small settlement of Colchani, the Ojos de Agua Salada (salt water eyes), the Salvador Dalí Desert, and the bubbling Sol de Mañana Geyser and nearby hot springs.

Also Read: Permanent Residency In Japan Set To Cost Rs 1.2 Lakh More From October 2026

Representative image: Pexels

The Red Lagoon, filled with flamingos, is another must-visit spot.

Representative image: Pexels

What To Pack

Essential items to take cash include (Uyuni has few ATMs), lip balm, thermals, warm gear, sunscreen, and a good camera.