'Recited Hanuman Chalisa For Courage," flydubai Hero Pilot Tells PM Modi

Smit Machchhar, the flydubai hero pilot, told Prime Minister Narendra Modi that he recited Hanuman Chalisa-- a devotional hymn -- to draw courage during the confrontation with his Omani co-pilot aboard the flight to Tel Aviv, an act that became a global talking point. During a phone call with PM Modi, the injured pilot, who received global appreciation for saving 170 lives on the flydubai flight despite facing a life-threatening attack in the cockpit, said the Prime Minister is his biggest idol.

PM Modi, on his part, applauded the courage and resourcefulness of Captain Machchhar. He noted that even as the Captain was fighting for his own life, he did not think about himself and instead remained concerned about the lives of others.

You were fighting for your life, but at that time, you didn't care about your life; you cared for the lives of all the people," PM Modi said.

Captain Machchhar is presently recuperating at a hospital in the UAE. He told PM Modi about what gave him the courage to fight off the attacking co-pilot, believed to be a religious fanatic.

"Whenever I am in pain, I recite Hanuman Chalisa. At that time also, I was reciting Hanuman Chalisa, and I know that it was God who saved me," he said.

Visibly moved and emotional over receiving a telephone call from PM Modi, Machchhar said, "You are my biggest idol, I am feeling very proud."

PM Modi consoled him, validating his emotions. "You have done such a brave act that people from across India and the world want to talk to you."

"You have made the country proud," PM Modi told Machchhar.

The injured pilot later told PM Modi that he prays every morning. "I have a two-year-old son. He sits in my lap when I pray. I recite Hanuman Chalisa to him because we are away from the country, but not away from our traditions."

Earlier on Thursday, PM Modi also spoke with the family of Captain Smit Machchhar, praising his mid-air valour. The Prime Minister also assured the Indian pilot and his family of all possible help, including medical assistance in his recovery.

Speaking to his mother, Geeta Ben, PM Modi applauded Captain Machchhar's upbringing with the values and teachings of the Bhagavad Gita.

Smit Machchhar's heroics mid-air in the flydubai's Dubai-Tel Aviv flight came when he was attacked and stabbed by his co-pilot inside the cockpit. Despite facing grievous injuries, the 'collapsed' captain didn't give in and opened the cockpit door by pressing the door latch, allowing the passengers to enter the cockpit and subdue the attacking co-pilot.

The captain's presence of mind, resourcefulness and act of bravery saved the lives of more than 170 people on board.