Hawaii's 550-Year-Old Sea Arch Formed By Lava Has Collapsed Into Pacific Ocean

For about 550 years, waves on Hawaii's Big Island slowly carved away at a lava cliff, leaving behind a 90-foot natural arch. Holei Sea Arch became one of the most recognisable sights along the coast of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park. Now, it is gone.

The arch collapsed into the Pacific Ocean sometime between September 23 and September 27, 2026. The exact time is not known.

Hawaii Loses A 550-Year-Old Landmark To The Pacific Ocean

Holei Sea Arch was a 90-foot (27-metre) arch made of basalt on the southern coast of the Big Island of Hawaii. It stood near the end of Chain of Craters Road, inside Hawaii Volcanoes National Park.

The rock itself came from an ancient lava flow that the National Park Service dates to roughly 550 years ago. Over time, waves from the Pacific wore away sections of the lava at different rates. This gradual erosion created the opening that became Holei Sea Arch.

Sea arches are found along much of Hawaii's southern coastline. They form when waves erode the cliffs left behind after lava flows reach the sea. Some sections of rock are harder than others, so they do not wear away at the same pace. Sea caves can form first, followed by larger openings and arches.

But an arch is never permanent. The National Park Service has described these formations as temporary features because the rock supporting them eventually becomes too weak.

Also Read: Is It Safe To Travel To Bangkok? Check Out The Latest Update On Floods, Flights, And Public Transport

The Arch Had Been Showing Signs Of Trouble

Holei Sea Arch had been unstable for years before it finally collapsed. The coastline around it was affected by earthquakes during the 2018 Kilauea eruption and the collapse of the volcano's summit. The nearby cliffs were damaged, and cracks and other signs of instability continued to appear.

That led the National Park Service to close the original viewing area on January 15, 2020. BBC reported that a new viewing area was opened in March that year, about 1,000 feet (300 metres) farther along the road and away from the cliff edge.

The warnings became more serious in 2022. On July 17 and 18, 2022, powerful swells hit Hawaii's southern coast. A large piece of rock broke away from the base of one of the arch's legs.

The National Park Service then warned that Holei Sea Arch could collapse at any time and without warning. The arch, however, remained standing for another four years.

Also Read: This Mirror-Like Landscape Is One Of South America's Greatest Natural Wonders

Holei Sea Arch was still standing on September 23, according to the National Park Service. A few days later, Hurricane Nolo passed Hawaii Island. Much of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park was closed from Thursday, September 24, until early Sunday, September 27.

After the park reopened, photos and reports began appearing on social media showing that the arch was no longer there.

The National Park Service confirmed the collapse on October 1.

Officials said the exact time could not be determined, but the arch had fallen by the night of September 27.