Stock Market Live Updates: Indian equity benchmarks opened in the green on Wednesday. At the open, Sensex gained 1,100 points while Nifty was up 375.
The markets jumped as foreign investors remained buyers in India and crude oil prices eased further.
LIVE Updates of Stock Market, Sensex Today, Nifty, Share Market
Crypto Update By Nischal Shetty
Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX
"Crypto markets remained under pressure as improving global liquidity signals were offset by elevated bond yields, softer technology shares and continued ETF withdrawals. US consumer confidence rose to 103.3, German business sentiment improved and Japan's service inflation reached 4.2%. China's CNY 1.3 trillion liquidity injection may support Asian financing conditions, while a weaker dollar improves demand for dollar-priced assets. However, the US 10-year yield remains near 4.93%, and tighter policy expectations continue to restrict liquidity.
Bitcoin trades at $59,766 and remains in a broader downtrend, with its daily RSI at 23.83 indicating oversold conditions. Immediate support lies around $58,000-$59,000, followed by the psychological $55,000 level. Resistance stands at $61,500-$62,000. Holding support could encourage stabilization, while reclaiming resistance may strengthen recovery momentum.
Ethereum trades at $1,653.30, with its daily RSI at 27.11 also reflecting stretched selling conditions. Support sits at $1,600-$1,650, while resistance remains at $1,724-$1,742. A sustained move above resistance could improve momentum, although predominantly bearish moving averages indicate that stronger participation is needed. Futures traders may assess volume, open interest and funding before treating a resistance test as a broader recovery.
Monero trades at $504.50 and shows short-term recovery momentum despite a cautious technical structure. Support lies at $495-$503, while resistance sits around $520-$525. Holding support could preserve recovery interest, whereas losing $495 may renew selling pressure.
Global risk appetite remained selective. The Dow gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.50% and the Nasdaq fell 1.48%. Asian markets were mostly lower, led by the KOSPI's 4.27% and Nikkei's 2.67% declines, although the Hang Seng rose 0.64%. Gold traded near $3,554, silver futures gained 0.49% to $41.16 and Nvidia declined 5.86% to $152.14. Lower oil prices and a 0.98% decline in the VIX provided some support for liquidity.
Institutional flows remained cautious. US Bitcoin ETFs recorded $569.7 million in daily net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost $84.96 million. IBIT, FBTC and ETHA declined 2.48%, 2.35% and 2.98%, respectively. Although Fidelity's FBTC and FETH attracted $13.3 million and $5.58 million, broader redemptions, macro uncertainty and defensive positioning continued to outweigh selective buying."
Stock Market News: Check BSE Sensex Heatmap
Stock Market News: FII Inflows Surge
Foreign investors net bought Indian shares worth Rs 56.73 billion ($610.59 million) on Monday, as per provisional data. They have pumped in a record $14.28 billion so far this month in a rotation away from global AI stocks.
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Crypto Update By Harish Vatnani
Harish Vatnani, Country Head - India, ZebPay
"Markets are now pricing in a 92% probability of a December Fed rate hike after core CPI held at 0.3% for the third consecutive month, meeting the threshold Fed Governor Christopher Waller had outlined for considering a 50bp move. The repricing pushed the US 10-year yield to 5.15%, up nearly 30bp on the week. Of the risks identified two weeks ago, rising yields proved to be the biggest drag, while falling oil prices and fading Binance-related concerns failed to offset the pressure.
Bitcoin fell 12.7% to $65.4K, sharply diverging from the S&P 500, which gained 2.5%. Ethereum slipped to $1.8K, while gold dropped roughly 5% to $3.9K and Brent traded at $96. The broad-based weakness across gold and crypto points to a rates-driven risk repricing rather than an isolated crypto correction. As yields climb, non-yielding assets lose relative appeal, and Bitcoin is bearing the brunt as one of the market's highest-beta expressions of liquidity and risk appetite.
Institutional flows reinforce the bearish shift. US-listed spot Bitcoin ETFs saw $1.78 billion in net outflows in the week leading up to November 23, extending withdrawals to a fourth consecutive week and marking the largest weekly outflow since June. With rising yields, fading rate-cut expectations and persistent ETF redemptions converging, the near-term setup for Bitcoin remains under pressure."
Daily Market comment - Delta Exchange
Riya Sehgal, Research Analyst, Delta Exchange
Crypto markets witnessed renewed selling pressure, with Bitcoin and Ethereum declining 2.2% and 2.4% to trade near $59,100 and $1,656, respectively. Altcoins underperformed, reflecting weakening risk appetite.
Renewed weakness in US technology stocks amid AI valuation concerns, coupled with a stronger dollar, elevated Treasury yields and expectations of a December Fed rate hike, continues to weigh on sentiment.
US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $569.7 million in outflows on Monday, pushing November's net withdrawals to a record $4.71 billion.
Crypto liquidations reached $363 million over the past 24 hours, while open interest and trading volumes declined 2% and 22.5%, respectively, indicating continued deleveraging and subdued market participation.
Technically, both assets remain below key moving averages. Bitcoin faces crucial support at $58,000 and resistance at $60,400-$62,000, while Ethereum's support and resistance stand at $1,600 and $1,700-$1,745, respectively.
The near-term outlook remains cautious, with today's US PCE inflation and GDP releases, alongside thinner Thanksgiving liquidity, likely to amplify market volatility.
InvestorAi - Daily Intelligence
The Thesis
Nifty 500 slid 1.41% as profit-taking hit banks and financials hardest after this month's extended rally, with India VIX ticking up to 17.70 on the mild risk-off turn. Brent's slide to $87.71 on rising Middle East supply eases the imported-inflation worry that has capped rate-sensitive names, even as GIFT Nifty points to a flat-to-soft opening. We're leaning into PSU banking and domestic industrials, the baskets this backdrop favours.
Where We're Concentrated
Two of today's five calls sit in PSU banking - a bet that Monday's financials-led selloff was profit-taking, not a trend change, with this month's foreign inflows still skewed toward the sector. The rest lean into industrial and auto-component names tracking steady domestic capex and vehicle demand. What breaks this: a second straight session of bank-led selling, or a sharp snap-back in crude that revives the imported-inflation debate.
Conviction Picks
Highest Conviction
Bank of Maharashtra
A PSU bank levered to credit growth, holding its ground even as financials led Monday's broad profit-taking slide.
Central Bank of India
A second PSU lender rounding out a rate-sensitive bet that Monday's bank selloff was profit-taking, not a trend shift.
HEG Advanced Materials Ltd.
A materials name tied to steady industrial capex demand, insulated from the oil-driven inflation debate for now.
Tube Investments of India Ltd.
An auto-ancillary play on steady domestic vehicle demand, less exposed to the bank-led volatility weighing on the index.
Bosch Ltd.
A diversified auto-components name benefiting from resilient domestic demand even as the broader index wobbles.
One Thing to Watch
FII financials buying tested after bank selloff This month's heavy foreign inflow leaned over half into financials; a reversal there on Wednesday would undercut the PSU-bank tilt we're leaning on.
Crypto Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Bitcoin was trading near $59,950, slipping below the psychologically important $60,000 mark as institutional selling and concerns over tighter US monetary policy weighed on sentiment. US spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded approximately $569.7 million in net outflows on November 23, adding to the recent pressure. Markets are also anticipating a Federal Reserve rate hike in December, with investors awaiting US inflation data for further clues on the policy outlook.
The weakness has extended to large-cap altcoins. Ethereum traded near $1,686, down 5.08%, while Solana was at $69.35, down 4.55%. XRP traded around $0.918, while BNB was near $548. The broad decline reflects cautious risk appetite rather than an isolated correction in Bitcoin.
Our advice: Investors should avoid chasing short-term rebounds or taking excessive leverage. Staggered investments and close monitoring of Bitcoin's ability to reclaim and sustain the $60,000 level can help manage risk during this volatile phase.
Gold, Silver Market Review
Vikram Subburaj, CEO, Giottus.com
Gold and silver remain under pressure as investors reassess the outlook for US interest rates. In early international trade on Wednesday, spot gold was down 0.3% at $3,544.54 an ounce. US December gold futures declined 0.5% to $3,542.60, while spot silver slipped 0.2% to $40.79. Gold's weakness follows a decline of more than 2% in the previous session.
The latest available MCX indications for November 24 put December gold at Rs. 1,22,250 per 10 grams and December silver at Rs. 1,45,150 per kg. These are last-traded references from the previous session, not November 25 opening prices. The regular MCX session had yet to begin when the international market snapshot was recorded.
The primary concern for bullion is the Federal Reserve's policy outlook. Markets are pricing in a 96.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate increase in December. Stronger US consumer confidence has reinforced expectations that the central bank may keep monetary policy restrictive. Higher interest rates and Treasury yields reduce the appeal of gold, which offers no interest income.
The US PCE inflation report due later today will be an important trigger. A stronger reading could support the dollar and extend selling in precious metals. A softer number may offer some relief by easing rate concerns.
For Indian investors, currency movements will also influence domestic bullion prices. We expect volatility to remain elevated. Investors should avoid taking aggressive positions ahead of the inflation data and look for confirmation from international prices before increasing exposure.
Crypto Update: Expert Views
Daily quote from Mudrex
Bitcoin has slipped back below $60,000 to around $59,200 as Monday's recovery lost momentum amid renewed weakness in technology stocks. Institutional demand remains subdued, with Glassnode data showing US spot Bitcoin ETFs recording $4.3 billion in outflows over 20 trading days, while realised losses have nearly doubled in a week to their highest level since the FTX collapse. Reports of potential US tariffs on 16 countries have further unsettled investors, adding to broader risk aversion. For sentiment to improve, Bitcoin needs to reclaim $62,000. Until then, $58,000 remains a critical support level to watch said Prateek Gupta Head of Business, Mudrex
Daily Quote from CoinSwitch
BTC traded below $60K as it moved in step with a pullback in technology stocks and a firmer U.S. dollar. The move largely reflects broader market caution rather than crypto-specific concerns. Spot Bitcoin ETF flows have been subdued this month, with about $4.71 billion in net outflows, but any stabilisation there could restore a key source of demand. With BTC holding close to a major psychological level, a rebound in risk appetite could set the stage for further gains said CoinSwitch Markets Desk
Commodities Update
Akshat Siddhant, Lead Quant Analyst, Mudrex
Gold eased to around $3,545/oz (about Rs 1.25 lakh per 10 grams) after falling more than 2% on Tuesday, as markets priced a 96% chance of a December Fed rate hike ahead of US inflation data. Silver slipped to $40.79/oz (about Rs 1.51 lakh per kg), extending its slide as hawkish Fed signals, a firm dollar and cash-raising sales during the tech selloff hit the more volatile metal hardest. WTI crude settled $1.88 higher at $82.05/barrel on Tuesday after fresh tanker attacks near the Strait of Hormuz, though supply surplus concerns are capping gains. The rupee fell 30 paise to Rs 92.92/$ on Monday, snapping a five-day rally amid a sharp fall in Indian equities.