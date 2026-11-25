Nischal Shetty, Founder, WazirX

"Crypto markets remained under pressure as improving global liquidity signals were offset by elevated bond yields, softer technology shares and continued ETF withdrawals. US consumer confidence rose to 103.3, German business sentiment improved and Japan's service inflation reached 4.2%. China's CNY 1.3 trillion liquidity injection may support Asian financing conditions, while a weaker dollar improves demand for dollar-priced assets. However, the US 10-year yield remains near 4.93%, and tighter policy expectations continue to restrict liquidity.

Bitcoin trades at $59,766 and remains in a broader downtrend, with its daily RSI at 23.83 indicating oversold conditions. Immediate support lies around $58,000-$59,000, followed by the psychological $55,000 level. Resistance stands at $61,500-$62,000. Holding support could encourage stabilization, while reclaiming resistance may strengthen recovery momentum.

Ethereum trades at $1,653.30, with its daily RSI at 27.11 also reflecting stretched selling conditions. Support sits at $1,600-$1,650, while resistance remains at $1,724-$1,742. A sustained move above resistance could improve momentum, although predominantly bearish moving averages indicate that stronger participation is needed. Futures traders may assess volume, open interest and funding before treating a resistance test as a broader recovery.

Monero trades at $504.50 and shows short-term recovery momentum despite a cautious technical structure. Support lies at $495-$503, while resistance sits around $520-$525. Holding support could preserve recovery interest, whereas losing $495 may renew selling pressure.

Global risk appetite remained selective. The Dow gained 0.85%, while the S&P 500 declined 0.50% and the Nasdaq fell 1.48%. Asian markets were mostly lower, led by the KOSPI's 4.27% and Nikkei's 2.67% declines, although the Hang Seng rose 0.64%. Gold traded near $3,554, silver futures gained 0.49% to $41.16 and Nvidia declined 5.86% to $152.14. Lower oil prices and a 0.98% decline in the VIX provided some support for liquidity.

Institutional flows remained cautious. US Bitcoin ETFs recorded $569.7 million in daily net outflows, while Ethereum ETFs lost $84.96 million. IBIT, FBTC and ETHA declined 2.48%, 2.35% and 2.98%, respectively. Although Fidelity's FBTC and FETH attracted $13.3 million and $5.58 million, broader redemptions, macro uncertainty and defensive positioning continued to outweigh selective buying."