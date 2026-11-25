At the Kunda Ram Katha, there was warmth. Within days, there was fire. The bonhomie gave way to a sharp exchange of words, putting yoga guru Baba Ramdev and Bageshwar Dham's Dhirendra Krishna Shastri at the centre of a controversy that has spilled beyond the religious sphere into politics.

The trigger was a set of remarks attributed to Dhirendra Shastri about Lord Ram and Lord Krishna. A viral clip purportedly showed him comparing the two deities, describing Lord Ram as seedhe (straight) and Lord Krishna as tedhe-medhe (crooked), an apparent reference to Krishna's traditional tribhanga (three-bend) posture. The remarks triggered criticism from several quarters, with demands for an apology.

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Dhirendra Shastri later apologised for his comments on Lord Krishna, describing them as an "emotional outburst" and reiterating that he was a devotee of Krishna.

Ramdev, who had shared a stage with Shastri just days earlier, was particularly scathing in his response. Shastri's comments were from an earlier katha. Why Ramdev chose to publicly criticise Shastri soon after attending his much-publicised and well-attended Ram Katha in Uttar Pradesh for an earlier comment remains an interesting question.

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Speaking in Jamshedpur, the yoga guru took exception to the Ram-Krishna comparison, minced no words and called Shastri a pakhandi (hypocrite).

"Those who made comparisons between Gods and Goddesses - 'Ram mahan hain, Krishna toh tedhe-medhe hain' - later apologised and bowed before Banke Bihari. What did they say later? 'Krishna toh tedhe hi hain.' You have lost it. Pakhandi (hypocrite)," Ramdev said.

He went on to assert that nobody had the right to make such casual remarks about deities. "There is decorum, discipline and protocol for everything," he said.

The criticism was notable not just for its sharpness but also because it came from someone who had publicly embraced Shastri just days earlier.

The Kunda gathering itself had attracted considerable attention, with prominent Thakur leaders and political figures in attendance. Ramdev's presence alongside Shastri was another indication of the latter's growing reach among influential religious and political circles.

Thirty-year-old Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, head priest of Bageshwar Dham in Chhatarpur, Madhya Pradesh, and popularly known as "Bageshwar Baba", has gained massive popularity in India and abroad through his religious discourses (kathas), claims of supernatural insight through what is popularly known as parcha writing, and his high-energy public speaking style.

Ramdev, a hugely popular yoga guru and considerably older than Shastri, has built a massive following through his yoga camps and the Patanjali business empire.

After The Rebuke Came Reconciliation

The climbdown was almost as swift as the outburst. At a press conference in Haridwar on November 24, Ramdev said he had spoken to Shastri a day earlier and had "reprimanded him out of affection".

"Bageshwar Baba is like a child in front of me. He is also like my younger brother and disciple. Therefore, the things that seemed inappropriate to me and caused me pain, I reprimanded him with my authority. He too accepted my scolding as love. This is also his greatness," Ramdev said.

Ramdev also sought to place the controversy within a broader debate about religious practices, insisting that Sanatan Dharma should not be associated with superstition or hypocrisy.

"Sanatan Dharma is divine. Sanatan Dharma is scientific. The values of Sanatan Dharma are very high," he said, adding that his remarks had been misinterpreted and that the issue had been unnecessarily amplified on social media.

Shastri's Response: Criticism Is Also A Blessing

Shastri, too, chose to play down the controversy rather than respond to Ramdev's outburst in kind. Instead, he presented the criticism as an expression of affection from an elder and guardian.

Opposition leaders slammed Dhirendra Shastri's comments on Lord Krishna

Speaking during a katha in Pathankot, he said: "Ramdev ji is very simple. He is a great man. He is our own. There is great joy between both of us. If something was in his mind, he gave a blessing. This too is a blessing. A good blessing."

Pointing out that Ramdev had praised him just days before criticising him, Shastri said he was equally comfortable with both.

"I am happy with both. He is a revered swami. He is a guru. He can say whatever he wants with love," he said.

In another statement, Shastri described Ramdev as a mahapurush and reiterated that he regarded him as a guardian. He also said he had no intention of reacting to the criticism.

"We accept his criticism as well as his praise. We cannot have any feeling of disregard towards saints. We aim to unite Hindu society, not to divide it," he said.

The responses from both sides have effectively sought to contain the disagreement within the framework of a guru-disciple relationship. Yet the public nature of the exchange, and the political reactions it has generated, have ensured that it is being viewed as more than a personal disagreement.

Two Babas, Political Proximity

There is another reason the episode has attracted political attention. Both Ramdev and Shastri have, in different ways, been associated with the BJP's larger political and cultural ecosystem.

Ramdev's association with the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is long-standing. The yoga guru was among the prominent public figures who campaigned against corruption and the Congress-led UPA government ahead of the 2014 Lok Sabha election and later endorsed the BJP and PM Modi.

Shastri, meanwhile, has developed a high-profile public association with the BJP leadership. Prime Minister Modi has publicly referred to him as his "brother". His kathas, which frequently focus on uniting Hindus and protecting Sanatan Dharma, also resonate with the BJP's broader political messaging.

The two spiritual figures, however, occupy somewhat different public spaces. Ramdev's influence has grown through yoga, Patanjali and his interventions in public and political debates. Shastri's popularity, on the other hand, is rooted in his kathas, religious outreach and a large following, particularly among younger audiences.

Akhilesh Yadav Sees An Opportunity

The disagreement has also provided the Opposition with an opportunity to take a swipe at the BJP and religious figures perceived to be close to it.

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav took a potshot at the exchange, using the war of words between the two babas to target the political establishment.

His party had earlier opposed Shastri's katha in Uttar Pradesh over his reported comments on Lord Krishna. The Yadav community, also referred to as Yaduvanshis, traces its lineage to Lord Krishna.

For the Opposition, the episode offers an opportunity to question the conduct of prominent religious figures and the political ecosystem in which they operate. For the BJP, the challenge is to avoid being drawn into a controversy that began with comments about Hindu deities but has acquired a political life of its own.

This is particularly significant at a time when the BJP is seeking to make the proposed grand temple at Krishna Janmabhoomi in Mathura a prominent part of its political messaging ahead of the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election.

The two babas have now sought to put a lid on their disagreement.

But the episode has exposed an interesting contradiction: two figures who share public platforms, command considerable influence among sections of Hindu society and are seen as having close links with the BJP have found themselves on opposite sides of a debate over how Hindu deities should be spoken about.