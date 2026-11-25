Stock Market Today: The party on Wall Street lasted just a day.

After a powerful rally fuelled by Nvidia's rebound, investors hit the sell button on Tuesday, sending technology stocks sharply lower and dragging the Nasdaq back into the red.

The tech-heavy index fell 1.5 per cent, while the S&P 500 slipped 0.5 per cent. The Dow Jones Industrial Average bucked the trend, rising more than 400 points as money moved out of high-growth technology names and into more defensive sectors.

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At the centre of the sell-off were two of the market's biggest artificial-intelligence stories: Nvidia and newly listed AI startup Anthropic.

Nvidia shares tumbled about 6 per cent, giving back part of Monday's stunning rally that followed CEO Jensen Huang's return. The stock had surged more than 30 per cent in the previous session, helping spark one of the strongest AI-driven rebounds seen in recent months.

Anthropic faced even greater pressure. Shares fell more than 6 per cent and slipped below their $83 IPO price, raising fresh questions about whether investors had become too optimistic following the company's market debut.

The weakness quickly spread across the semiconductor sector. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index dropped 7.6 per cent. Shares of Micron Technology plunged more than 10 per cent, while Advanced Micro Devices fell roughly 9 per cent. Broadcom also ended lower.

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The sudden reversal suggests investors are once again questioning the economics of the AI boom.

For much of the past two years, markets have rewarded companies tied to artificial intelligence, betting that massive spending on chips, data centres and AI infrastructure would translate into years of strong growth. But as valuations soared, so did concerns about whether those investments would generate enough returns.

Market strategists told NDTV that Tuesday's pullback reflected those worries returning to the surface. "Investors are increasingly debating whether the pace of AI-related spending can be sustained and whether companies investing billions of dollars into infrastructure will ultimately earn enough to justify the cost," Abhishek Bhilwaria, Partner at BhilwariaFinserv, told NDTV.

The uncertainty is being amplified by broader economic concerns. Traders are also monitoring inflation data and the possibility of new US tariffs, both of which could add further volatility to markets already rattled by sharp swings in technology shares.