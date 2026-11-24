Stock Market Holiday: The Indian stock market will remain closed on Tuesday, November 24, on account of Guru Nanak Jayanti, giving investors and traders a break from their regular trading schedules.

Both the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will suspend trading for the day. There will be no trading activity in the equity and equity derivatives segments, including the Nifty 50 and Sensex.

The holiday is part of the stock exchanges' official trading calendar for 2026. Trading will resume as usual on Wednesday, November 25. Guru Nanak Jayanti, also known as Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev, marks the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism.

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Stock Market Holiday On November 24: What Will Remain Closed?

Investors will not be able to buy or sell shares on the NSE and BSE on Tuesday. Trading in equity derivatives, including futures and options (F&O), will also remain suspended. The currency derivatives segment will remain closed as well.

The closure means that the Indian stock market will have a four-day trading week, with regular trading sessions scheduled from Monday to Friday, barring Tuesday's holiday.

Will MCX Remain Closed On November 24?

Commodity traders will have a different schedule on Tuesday. The Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) will remain closed during the morning session, from 9 am to 5 pm. However, trading will resume in the evening session, starting at 5 pm and continuing until 11:30 pm.

This means traders dealing in commodities such as gold, silver and crude oil futures will be able to resume trading in the evening. The National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX), meanwhile, will remain closed for the entire day.

Are Banks Closed On November 24 For Guru Nanak Jayanti?

Yes, banks will remain closed in several parts of the country on November 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti, also listed as Karthika Purnima and Rahas Purnima in the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar.

However, the bank holiday is not uniform across India. According to the RBI holiday schedule, the closure will apply to specified cities and regions.

Banks in cities such as Bengaluru, Agartala, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Gangtok, Guwahati, Imphal, Kochi, Panaji, Patna, Shillong, Thiruvananthapuram and Vijayawada are not listed for this holiday.

Customers should check the RBI's state-wise and city-wise holiday calendar before visiting their bank branches. Digital banking services, including UPI, mobile banking and internet banking, are generally expected to remain available.

When Is The Next Stock Market Holiday In 2026?

After the November 24 closure, investors will have one more scheduled stock market holiday before the end of 2026. The NSE and BSE will remain closed on Friday, December 25, on account of Christmas. This will be the final scheduled trading holiday of the year.

Both exchanges will resume regular trading on Monday, December 28, following the Christmas holiday and the weekend. Investors holding positions over the November 24 holiday should also keep track of global market developments, as overseas exchanges will continue to operate according to their respective trading calendars.