Stock Market Today: Multibagger smallcap defence stock Apollo Micro Systems is in focus after the company announced a major acquisition plan on Monday, November 23. The company's subsidiary, Apollo Defence Industries Private Limited, has issued a binding Expression of Interest (EOI) to acquire 100 per cent ownership of three entities belonging to the Bengaluru-based Integrated Electric Co (IEC) Group.

The proposed acquisition will expand Apollo Micro Systems' presence in the electrical engineering segment and strengthen its capabilities in the defence sector.

According to the company's exchange filing, the proposed transaction covers 100 per cent equity ownership of Integrated Electric Co Private Limited and IE Power Technologies Private Limited. It also includes the entire partnership interest and business of M/s Integrated Services.

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The acquisition will mark Apollo Micro Systems' entry into the indigenous design and manufacturing of electrical rotating machines, generators and drives. These products are used in electric propulsion, onboard power generation and actuation systems across land, air and naval defence platforms.

Apollo Micro Systems Acquisition: What Does IEC Group Do?

The IEC Group is a Bengaluru-based electrical engineering company with more than four decades of experience in designing and manufacturing electrical rotating machines and drives.

Established in 1982 in Bengaluru's Peenya Industrial Area, the group caters to several industries, including steel, paper, sugar, cement, plastics, railways and telecommunications.

Its products are also exported to markets across Asia, Africa, Australia, Europe and the Americas.

The group operates multiple manufacturing units in Bengaluru. Its manufacturing infrastructure and engineering capabilities will become part of Apollo Micro Systems' proposed acquisition.

The company said the IEC Group's product portfolio complements its existing capabilities in DRDO programmes.

The proposed transaction is expected to give Apollo Micro Systems in-house capabilities in electrical machines and drives, adding another layer to its existing electronics, guidance and weapon-system programmes.

Apollo Micro Systems Acquisition: What Happens Next?

The binding EOI includes obligations relating to confidentiality, exclusivity and standstill. However, the proposed acquisition is subject to satisfactory due diligence, execution of definitive agreements, approval from the boards of Apollo Defence Industries and Apollo Micro Systems, and necessary statutory approvals.

The company has not disclosed the acquisition consideration or other commercial terms. These details will be announced once the definitive agreements are executed.

Apollo Micro Systems Shares: A Multibagger Stock

Apollo Micro Systems has emerged as a multibagger stock over the years, delivering substantial returns to investors.The defence stock had gained around 3,640 per cent over five years.

The company's latest acquisition announcement adds another development to watch as it looks to expand its manufacturing capabilities and strengthen its presence in India's defence ecosystem.