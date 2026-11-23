Share Market News: Small-cap technology company Blue Cloud Softech Solutions Limited has secured a Rs 1.69 crore government work order for developing and implementing a Human Resource Management System (HRMS) and payroll solution. The order adds to the company's portfolio of government technology projects and puts its stock in focus.

According to an exchange filing dated November 23, 2026, the company received the work order on November 21 from a government entity in India. The contract covers the design, development, implementation and maintenance of a common HRMS and payroll platform.

The company has been selected as the lowest bidder (L1) through a competitive e-tender process.

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Blue Cloud Softech's Rs 1.69 Crore Government Order: What Does It Include?

The work order is valued at Rs 1,68,74,000 for the initial one-year period and is exempt from GST. The contract can be extended by another two years, subject to satisfactory performance.

The project will be delivered through EduGenie, Blue Cloud's enterprise platform, which supports Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP), Learning Management Systems (LMS) and Customer Relationship Management (CRM) capabilities.

The platform will bring multiple government bodies onto a common system under a joint-committee cost-sharing arrangement.

The solution will include three key modules: HRMS, payroll and pension management. It will cover employees and pensioners and will be accessible through web and mobile channels.

The scope of work also includes testing, data migration, integration, hosting, training and ongoing maintenance.

An important feature of the project is its on-premises deployment. This means sensitive employee, payroll and pension data will remain within the client's environment and will be processed only in India. The government entity will retain ownership of the data.

What Did The Company's Management Say?

Commenting on the development, Tejesh Kumar Kodali, Group Chairman of Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said the order reflects growing confidence among government institutions in the company's ability to deliver secure, on-premises digital platforms.

He added that technology can improve everyday public service delivery.

Kirthi Priya Kamana, Deputy Product Officer at Blue Cloud Softech Solutions, said the company's focus is on building a platform that is easy to use for employees and pensioners while remaining dependable for administrators.

Is Blue Cloud Softech Stock A Buying Opportunity?

The latest government order gives Blue Cloud Softech an opportunity to expand its presence in the public-sector technology space. The Rs 1.69 crore contract adds to its government and public-sector engagements across areas such as governance, public safety, healthcare and citizen services.

For investors tracking small-cap technology stocks, the latest order is a development worth watching. The possibility of a contract extension for another two years also adds a longer-term dimension to the project.

Blue Cloud Softech Solutions is headquartered in Hyderabad and operates across 10 countries. The company develops AI-enabled technology platforms for governments and enterprises.