Tata Steel is preparing for a major reshuffle of its business portfolio. The steelmaker's board has approved the sale of its tubes and pipes business and its entire stake in Tata Steel Colors to APL Apollo Tubes in transactions worth around Rs 28,000 crore.

The deal comprises two parts. APL Apollo will acquire Tata Steel's tubes and pipes business for up to Rs 11,700 crore. It will also buy Tata Steel's entire 100 per cent stake in Tata Steel Colors for Rs 16,300 crore.

The decisions were approved at Tata Steel's board meeting on November 22, according to the company's stock exchange filing.

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What Is APL Apollo Buying From Tata Steel?

The tubes and pipes business transfer will take place on a slump sale basis. This means the business, along with its related assets and operations, will be transferred as a going concern for a lump-sum consideration.

The transaction covers manufacturing facilities in Jamshedpur, Hosur, Khopoli and Sahibabad. It also includes certain cold-rolling and surface-coated steel product facilities at Khopoli.

The business generated a turnover of around Rs 11,375 crore in FY26. This accounted for 4.9 per cent of Tata Steel's consolidated turnover.

The second transaction involves Tata Steel Colors, formerly known as Tata BlueScope Steel. Tata Steel directly owns 50 per cent of the company. Its wholly owned subsidiary, Tata Steel Downstream Products Limited (TSDPL), holds the remaining 50 per cent.

Under the proposed agreement, APL Apollo will acquire both stakes for Rs 16,300 crore. The consideration will be divided equally, with Rs 8,150 crore going to Tata Steel and the same amount to TSDPL.

Tata Steel Colors manufactures colour-coated steel products. It reported revenue of around Rs 4,680 crore in FY26 and a net profit of Rs 85 crore.

Why Is Tata Steel Selling These Businesses?

The transactions are part of Tata Steel's efforts to unlock value from its downstream businesses and streamline its portfolio.

The company has been focusing on improving its product mix and strengthening its presence in higher-value steel segments. The sale will allow it to monetise two businesses while giving APL Apollo an opportunity to expand its manufacturing capabilities and distribution network. For APL Apollo, the acquisition could strengthen its position in the steel tubes, pipes and coated steel products market. The addition of Tata Steel's manufacturing facilities will also expand its operational footprint.

"For Tata Steel, the sale is part of a broader effort to streamline its portfolio and focus on its core steelmaking operations. While the tubes, pipes and colour-coated steel businesses use steel as their primary raw material, they operate as downstream units that require separate manufacturing facilities, distribution networks and customer relationships. By transferring these businesses to APL Apollo, a specialist in tubes and pipes, Tata Steel can unlock value from the assets while allowing them to scale under a company whose core focus is steel products and distribution," corporate governance expert Krishna Iyer told NDTV.

When Will The Rs 28,000 Crore Deal Be Completed?

The transactions are linked to each other. Both are expected to be completed simultaneously and are subject to customary conditions, including regulatory approvals.

The proposed completion date for the transactions is on or before March 31, 2028, unless the companies mutually agree to another date.

The deal marks a significant development for both companies. While Tata Steel looks to reorganise its business portfolio, APL Apollo is set to take a much larger position in the steel products market.