Tata Boardroom Feud: The battle over the future of Tata Sons is getting increasingly bitter. What began as a disagreement over whether the holding company of the Tata Group should go public has now turned into a wider fight over control, governance and the role of Tata Trusts.

In the latest development, former Tata Trusts trustee Darius Khambata has come out strongly against trustees Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh. He has accused the two of creating a "false narrative" about his role in the dispute and questioned their sudden change of position on listing Tata Sons.

Khambata has also defended the position taken by Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata on keeping the holding company private. He argued that control of Tata Sons by Tata Trusts is central to the Tata model and should not be treated as an attempt by the Trusts' present leadership to consolidate power.

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His response comes days after Srinivasan and Singh accused Khambata of presenting an incomplete account of the dispute. The two trustees had also questioned his role in decisions involving Tata Trusts and alleged that he had worked to strengthen the current leadership's control.

Why Khambata Is Questioning Venu Srinivasan And Vijay Singh

At the heart of Khambata's objection is the two trustees' position on listing Tata Sons.

He pointed out that Srinivasan and Singh had supported the Trusts' opposition to listing in March 2024, May 2025 and July 2025. The Trusts had also unanimously passed a resolution on July 28, 2025, reaffirming their opposition to a public listing. Khambata said he had drafted that resolution.

However, according to Khambata, the two trustees changed their position in April 2026 and began supporting a listing. He has asked them to explain what prompted this change.

Khambata also rejected their argument that Tata Trusts' control over Tata Sons could threaten the Trusts' tax-exempt status. He maintained that the Trusts' control over the holding company is an essential part of the Tata model.

In his view, protecting this arrangement is part of the trustees' responsibility towards the charitable institutions.

Khambata Rejects Allegations Of Plotting Against Srinivasan

The former trustee also pushed back against allegations that he had worked to remove Srinivasan temporarily from the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust to make way for changes in its composition.

Khambata said he had personally voted twice in favour of Srinivasan's reappointment. He argued that his vote could have blocked the reappointment, but he chose to support it.

He also questioned the selective criticism of trustee appointments. The controversy involves the induction of Neville Tata, son of Noel Tata, and Bhaskar Bhat as trustees of the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust in November 2025.

Srinivasan and Singh had questioned whether the changes to the Trust's composition had received unanimous approval. Khambata, however, maintained that both appointments were unanimous. He also pointed out that Vijay Singh himself had proposed Bhat's appointment.

His argument was that the two trustees could not question changes in the Trust's composition selectively.

What Did Khambata Say About N Chandrasekaran?

Khambata has defended his support for N Chandrasekaran's third five-year term. He said the chairman's performance and contribution to the Tata Group had been excellent.

He clarified that his objection was not against Chandrasekaran's continuation but against the manner in which the Tata Sons board handled the matter.

The issue came to a head on September 17, 2026, when the Tata Sons board approved Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five years by a 4-1 majority. Noel Tata voted against the proposal.

The board also decided to move towards listing Tata Sons. Khambata questioned Srinivasan's role in the reappointment process. He pointed out that Srinivasan was part of the Tata Sons Nomination and Remuneration Committee and had participated in the September 3 deliberations. He also voted in favour of Chandrasekaran's reappointment at the September 17 board meeting.

Khambata said the sequence of events presented by Srinivasan and Singh left out important details about the discussions within Tata Trusts.

Why Is Tata Sons Listing Such A Big Issue?

The disagreement over listing is not merely a difference of opinion between trustees. It could have major implications for the way the Tata Group is controlled.

Tata Trusts collectively own around 66 per cent of Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group. This gives the charitable institutions considerable influence over the conglomerate.

A public listing would bring Tata Sons under greater scrutiny from shareholders and market regulators. It could also change the balance of control within the group.

The issue has become more pressing following the Reserve Bank of India's decision in September 2026 to reject Tata Sons' application to surrender its registration as a Core Investment Company.

Tata Sons was classified as an upper-layer non-banking financial company (NBFC) in September 2022. Under RBI rules, such companies are required to list within three years.

The deadline expired in September 2025. Tata Sons had instead repaid Rs 21,813 crore in debt during FY24 and applied to surrender its registration, potentially allowing it to remain unlisted.

However, the RBI rejected the application and reiterated its listing requirement on November 16, 2026.