Noel Tata Steps Down After 16 Years, Who Is New Tata Investment Chairman?

Noel Tata has stepped down as chairman and director of Tata Investment Corporation, bringing an end to more than 16 years at the helm of the Tata Group's investment company. He has been appointed chairman emeritus in recognition of his contribution to the company.

Bahram Vakil, co-founder of law firm AZB & Partners, will take over as chairman from November 12, the company said in a regulatory filing on Wednesday.

The transition follows the Tata Group's governance guidelines, which prescribe retirement at 70 for non-executive, non-independent directors. Tata turned 70 this month.

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Tata Investment Corporation said Tata would retire from the positions at the close of business on November 11. He had joined the company's board on June 9, 2004, and became chairman on June 24, 2010.

"Under his stewardship, the Company has achieved significant milestones and delivered sustained growth and value for its shareholders," the company said, acknowledging his leadership and strategic direction.

Who Is Bahram Vakil?

Vakil is one of the founding partners of AZB & Partners and a prominent corporate lawyer. His areas of expertise include corporate restructuring, insolvency, infrastructure and project finance.

He has been associated with Tata Investment Corporation for several years and was appointed its vice-chairman in March 2026. His elevation to chairman marks a shift from Tata's long tenure at the company.

Vakil has also been involved in committees dealing with insolvency reforms and financial regulation, including initiatives related to India's Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code.

Abizer Diwanji Joins Tata Investment Board

The company has also appointed Abizer Shabbir Diwanji as an additional non-executive independent director for five years, starting November 12, 2026. His appointment is subject to shareholder approval.

Diwanji is the founder of NeoStrat Advisors LLP and has previously headed financial services practices at KPMG and EY. He brings around two decades of experience in financial services and restructuring.

Noel Tata's Wider Exit From Tata Company Boards

The change at Tata Investment Corporation is part of a broader leadership transition across Tata Group companies as Noel Tata reaches the retirement age prescribed under group governance norms.

He is also stepping down from the chairmanship of Trent, Voltas and Tata International. Bahram Vakil has been named chairman of Trent, Sunil D'Souza will lead Voltas, while Tata Steel Managing Director TV Narendran will take over as chairman of Tata International.

Tata is expected to remain chairman of Tata Trusts and a Tata Trusts nominee director on Tata Sons, the group's holding company.

His retirement from operating company boards comes at a time when the Tata Group is navigating differences over governance, leadership succession and the proposed reappointment of Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran.

While the board exits are in line with the group's retirement policy, they have drawn attention to the evolving leadership structure of India's largest conglomerate.