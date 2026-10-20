Should Noel Tata Be Perpetual Trustee? Tata Trusts Submits Response To Maharashtra Charity Commissioner

Tata Boardroom Dispute: The tussle inside the Tata Trusts has reached a crucial stage. The Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT), one of the most influential charitable trusts in the Tata Group, has submitted its response to complaints filed by two of its trustees. The next move now rests with the Maharashtra Charity Commissioner, who will decide how to proceed with the matter.

The development comes amid growing differences over the governance of Tata Trusts and the role its trustees should play in decisions concerning Tata Sons, the holding company of the Tata Group.

SDTT submitted its response on October 19, meeting the extended deadline set by the Charity Commissioner. The trust had initially been asked to respond by October 12 but sought additional time.

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The contents of its submission have not been made public. However, the response is expected to help the Charity Commissioner determine the next course of action in the dispute.

Tata Boardroom Dispute: Here's What Happened

The complaints were filed by Venu Srinivasan and Vijay Singh, both trustees and vice-chairmen of SDTT. They raised concerns about the trust's administration, leadership appointments and involvement in Tata Sons' business decisions.

The trustees questioned Noel Tata's position as a perpetual trustee and the basis of his chairmanship of Tata Trusts. They also raised concerns about the appointment of Noel Tata's son, Neville Tata, as a trustee and the decision-making process surrounding his induction.

Another key issue is the role of charitable trusts in commercial matters.

The complainants have questioned whether SDTT should be involved in strategic decisions concerning Tata Sons, including discussions about its potential listing and other business proposals. They have also raised concerns about whether such involvement is consistent with the trust's charitable objectives.

The complaints seek regulatory scrutiny of the trust's governance and decision-making processes. The Charity Commissioner's assessment will determine what action, if any, follows.

Why Is The Charity Commissioner's Decision Important?

Tata Trusts are not just philanthropic organisations. They also hold significant ownership stakes in Tata Sons, giving them considerable influence over the wider group.

SDTT owns 27.98 per cent of Tata Sons, while the Sir Ratan Tata Trust (SRTT) holds another 23.56 per cent. Together, the two trusts own 51.54 per cent of the holding company.

The charitable trusts under the Tata Trusts umbrella collectively hold about 66 per cent of Tata Sons. Any regulatory action affecting their governance or voting rights could therefore have implications for decisions at the holding company.

"The Charity Commissioner will have to consider the submissions and complaints before deciding the next steps. The outcome could also influence the ongoing debate over how the trusts exercise their powers as shareholders," C Krishna Sai, a corporate law expert, told NDTV.

What Is The Tata Trusts Row About?

At the heart of the dispute is a broader question: who should control key decisions affecting the Tata Group, and how much influence should its charitable trusts exercise over business strategy?

One flashpoint is the proposed reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as Tata Sons chairman for a third five-year term after his current tenure ends in February 2027. Another is whether Tata Sons should be listed on the stock market, as required under the Reserve Bank of India's regulatory framework.

"Differences over these issues have exposed divisions among key stakeholders. Noel Tata, chairman of Tata Trusts, has opposed proposals supported by some other board members, including the push for Chandrasekaran's reappointment and the company's listing," added Sai.

The governance complaints have added another layer to the dispute. The outcome could affect how the trusts make decisions and exercise their influence over Tata Sons.