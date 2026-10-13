In TVS Succession Row, No Agreement Yet On Division Of Family Wealth

Amid reports of "differences" within the family of industrialist Venu Srinivasan -- chairman emeritus of TVS Motor Company and TVS Holdings -- over ownership and division of business assets, his wife, Mallika Srinivasan, and daughter, Lakshmi Venu, have said that no economic settlement has been reached to settle those said differences.

In a joint statement issued on Monday, Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu said the dispute concerned the fair recognition of economic ownership rather than the allocation of management positions, and argued that the absence of a transparent process and an agreement among the family members meant that the division of their economic interests remained unresolved.

The statement comes amid reports of a disagreement within the family over succession arrangements involving TVS Motor Company and its holding firm, TVS Holdings Ltd, and follows renewed attention to an MoU signed in March 2024, which deals with the use of the TVS brand across different businesses.

The TVS Group, founded by TV Sundaram Iyengar, is a century-old conglomerate whose businesses span automobiles, automotive components and financial services. In 2020, the 115-year-old group was divided among different branches of the founder's family following an agreement that involved assets and compensating family members.

The settlement enabled the different branches to establish clearer control over their respective business interests, with the Venu Srinivasan family assuming control of key companies as part of the arrangement.

What Is The Dispute About

At the centre of the disagreement is the question of how the economic interests in the businesses controlled by the Venu Srinivasan family should be recognised and divided.

The two women have pointed to the division of the TVS family business in 2020 as an example of the process they believe should guide any possible resolution of the current dispute.

Mallika Srinivasan and Lakshmi Venu said recent media coverage of the family dispute had created inaccurate and misleading impressions, adding that they had previously avoided discussing private family matters in public because they hoped to resolve the differences through discussions within the family.

The disagreement reportedly became more pronounced in April last year, when TVS Holdings disclosed that Sudarshan Venu, Venu Srinivasan's son and chairman and managing director of TVS Motor Company, had been named a significant beneficial owner.

The family has not publicly announced a final agreement resolving the differences over the division of wealth.

The other TVS business interests controlled by the family include TVS Holdings, TVS Motor Company, TVS Credit and Sundaram-Clayton Ltd.

Joint Statement

A joint statement from the two women said the 2020 division of the larger TVS family business did not itself constitute an economic settlement within the Venu Srinivasan family, and that portraying the current arrangements as a fair division of assets was misleading.

"No economic settlement has been reached within the Venu Srinivasan family. The larger TVS family partition, agreed in 2020 and implemented subsequently, was undertaken through a process involving the relevant stakeholders," Lakshmi Venu and Mallika Srinivasan said in the statement.

"No comparable process involving transparent valuation, discussion and mutual consent has taken place concerning the economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family. No agreement dividing these economic interests has been concluded," the statement continued. "TAFE forms part of the amalgamations Group, a separate family business group in which Mallika Srinivasan is a shareholder. TAFE has no bearing on the economic settlement within the Venu Srinivasan family and should not be conflated with it. Presenting her longstanding association and custodial role with TAFE as evidence of an equitable distribution of economic interests within the Venu Srinivasan family is fundamentally misleading."