Noel Tata Contests N Chandrasekaran's Reappointment, Flags TVS Motor Dealings

Tata Sons News: Noel Tata has challenged the validity of N Chandrasekaran's reappointment as executive chairman of Tata Sons. Noel, who's the chairman of Tata Trusts, has questioned the board's decision-making process. He also raised concerns over alleged undisclosed business dealings involving TVS Motor and a company linked to Chandrasekaran's family.

In an eight-page letter dated October 26, addressed to Tata Sons Company Secretary Suprakash Mukhopadhyay and copied to the board of directors, Noel has called the September 17 resolution to reappoint Chandrasekaran for another five years "void". He has sought board meeting records, voting details, conflict-of-interest declarations and legal opinions supporting the decision.

The letter, seen by NDTV Profit, raises two central questions. Was Chandrasekaran's reappointment approved through the process prescribed under Tata Sons' Articles of Association? And were potential conflicts of interest involving TVS Motor properly disclosed before the board considered his reappointment?

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Noel, who chairs Tata Trusts, has asked the company to provide the requested records and clarify the circumstances surrounding the decision.

Why Noel Tata Has Challenged N Chandrasekaran's Reappointment

Chandrasekaran's current term as executive chairman is due to end in February 2027. The Tata Sons board approved another five-year term for him at its September 17 meeting.

Noel has argued that the reappointment was not properly listed on the meeting agenda. According to his letter, neither the original nor the revised agenda specifically mentioned the proposal. Instead, the relevant agenda item referred to a briefing from the Nomination and Remuneration Committee (NRC).

He has questioned why the reappointment was taken up under that item when the committee's agenda and minutes had not been circulated to the directors, as alleged in the letter.

Noel has also raised concerns about the absence of a selection committee under Article 118 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association. He says a request to constitute such a committee had been made on August 13 but was not acted upon.

Another major objection concerns the voting process.

Noel argues that the resolution required an affirmative vote from directors appointed under Article 104B, read with the relevant provisions of the Articles of Association. He maintains that the required approval was not obtained and that conditions attached to the vote remain unfulfilled.

He has also questioned why the resolution was certified and filed with the Registrar of Companies before the board minutes were finalised.

To establish what happened during the meeting, Noel has sought the original audio-video recording, its transcript, the final signed minutes and individual voting records. He has also requested different versions of the board agenda and records showing changes made to the meeting papers.

The demand for these documents is central to his challenge. They could help establish how the reappointment proposal was introduced, how directors voted and whether the prescribed procedures were followed.

What Is the TVS Motor Connection?

The second issue concerns reported commercial arrangements between TVS Motor Company and Hanno One Warehousing, a company whose directors include Chandrasekaran's wife, Lalitha, and son, Pranav.

According to the details cited in Noel's letter, Hanno One is almost entirely owned by Hanno Infra LLP.

The letter refers to reports that TVS Motor leased around 17.41 acres of land near its Hosur facility in Tamil Nadu to Hanno One for 29 years. The company is reportedly developing a facility measuring approximately 3.3 lakh square feet for TVS Motor.

The project is estimated to cost around Rs 106 crore. TVS Motor reportedly advanced Rs 27 crore to Hanno One in connection with the facility.

The letter also refers to a separate industrial park project estimated at Rs 330 crore near TVS Motor's Mysuru factory. The proposed development is intended to serve TVS Motor and its suppliers.

These reported transactions have become relevant to the reappointment dispute because of the relationship between Hanno One's directors and Chandrasekaran's family.

Noel says he does not recall the commercial arrangements being disclosed to the Tata Sons board before it considered the reappointment. He has sought records of any disclosures made in April 2025, along with documents showing whether the board or any committee examined them.

The issue is not simply whether the transactions took place. Noel's concern is whether the board had all relevant information about the reported business relationships when it assessed Chandrasekaran's continuation as executive chairman.

Why Venu Srinivasan's Role Is Under Scrutiny

Noel has also questioned the participation of Venu Srinivasan in the reappointment process.

Srinivasan is chairman emeritus of TVS Motor and is associated with the company's management. He is also a Tata Sons director and a member of its Nomination and Remuneration Committee.

According to Noel's letter, Srinivasan participated in the NRC's deliberations on September 3 and voted in favour of Chandrasekaran's reappointment at the September 17 board meeting.

Noel argues that Srinivasan should have disclosed the reported business dealings between TVS Motor and Hanno One before participating in discussions and voting on Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

He has said Srinivasan should have recused himself from both the NRC deliberations and the subsequent board decision.

The letter also points out that the disclosure recorded from Srinivasan at the September board meeting concerned his having ceased to be a director of TVS Group companies on June 10, 2026. Noel says no disclosure concerning Hanno One's reported dealings with TVS Motor was recorded from Srinivasan or Chandrasekaran during the relevant discussions.

Noel has sought the directors' declarations of interest, compliance confirmations and other documents relating to the reported transactions.

He has also asked for the NRC meeting records to establish whether the committee was informed about the business arrangements before recommending Chandrasekaran's reappointment.

What Does the Tata Code of Conduct Say?

The dispute also raises questions about the Tata Group's corporate governance framework.

Noel has invoked the Tata Code of Conduct, which requires directors to disclose actual or potential conflicts of interest. The code also addresses interests held by immediate family members in businesses that could create conflicts.

His argument is that a potential conflict should be examined not only in terms of a director's direct financial interests but also in the context of business relationships that could affect the decision-making process.

In this case, Noel wants Tata Sons to establish whether the reported relationship between TVS Motor and Hanno One was disclosed, whether the relevant directors complied with their disclosure obligations and whether Srinivasan's participation in the reappointment process was appropriate.

He has sought Form MBP-1 declarations, annual compliance affirmations, records of communications about Hanno One and documents showing whether the legal advisers were informed about the reported transactions.

He has also questioned the legal opinions obtained in support of Chandrasekaran's reappointment, seeking details of the instructions and documents provided to the advisers.

The letter asks Tata Sons to preserve relevant records, including meeting recordings, board papers, disclosures and communications, without alteration or destruction.

What This Means for Corporate Governance

The dispute highlights a broader challenge for large business groups, particularly those with significant promoter or family influence: ensuring that professional management, ownership interests and board oversight operate independently.

Agamjeet Dang, CEO of Executive Access, said professionalising a business requires more than appointing an outside or professional leader. "Professionalisation is not just about hiring a professional CEO; it is about being willing to let them lead," Dang told NDTV.

He added that ownership, management and governance often remain closely connected in family businesses, even after a professional leader takes charge. "The real test is whether promoters are willing to cede enough control for management to operate independently, while also allowing boards to become genuinely powerful institutions of governance," he said.