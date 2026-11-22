Nitesh Tiwari believes film festivals such as the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) have an important role to play in giving young filmmakers the encouragement and exposure they need to grow. The filmmaker, who presented his latest film Ramayana at the 57th edition of IFFI in Goa on Sunday, said such platforms help aspiring talent learn from experienced industry professionals while also introducing audiences to different kinds of cinema.

The Ranbir Kapoor-starrer was screened as the opening film in the BRICS segment of the festival. Speaking on the red carpet, Nitesh Tiwari said he was happy to see his film being presented at the event.

"It's a great honour. I mean, we feel honoured, we feel humbled, and of course proud," Nitesh Tiwari said.

The filmmaker also looked back at his long association with IFFI, which began in 2015 when he attended the festival with his debut film Dangal. Since then, he has continued to be part of the event in different capacities, including conducting workshops and masterclasses.

"It's been a long journey. It started with Dangal and I have been a regular attendee of IFFI, if not as a delegate, then as someone who conducts workshops and masterclasses".

He added that interacting with young filmmakers and exchanging ideas had been one of the most rewarding parts of his association with the festival.

"It's been a really great journey to see such stuff, interact with fertile minds and learn from youngsters," he added.

Nitesh Tiwari On How Film Festivals Help The Industry

Nitesh Tiwari also spoke about how festivals create opportunities for people working across different sections of filmmaking. According to him, these events are not limited to film screenings but also allow writers, producers, aspiring directors and cinema lovers to connect with the industry.

He pointed out that writers get opportunities to pitch their scripts, while producers can take their films to audiences from different countries. At the same time, young filmmakers get to learn from the experiences of established names in the industry.

"Writers get to pitch their scripts, producers get to show their films to a wide range of people from across the world, not just India. Youngsters get to learn from varied experiences of the industry stalwarts, cinephiles get to watch the best cinema from the world. What else can you ask for?" he said.

He also believes that even those who cannot attend festivals in person benefit from the conversations and coverage around them. Such exposure, he said, encourages people to explore cinema beyond mainstream releases and helps build a stronger film culture.

Talking about Ramayana, the film features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Produced by Namit Malhotra's Prime Focus Studios in collaboration with DNEG and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the first instalment follows Lord Ram's journey, his exile and Sita's abduction by Ravana. The second part is scheduled to be released in theatres in 2028.

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