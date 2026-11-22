Diljit Dosanjh recently questioned the restrictions imposed on his songs featuring references to alcohol and substance use during live performances. The singer brought up Coldplay and referred to their song Hymn For The Weekend, which features lyrics about getting 'drunk and high'.

Diljit questioned why the British band was allowed to sing the track during their Ahmedabad concert, while he faced restrictions on performing certain songs. His remarks have now brought the track and its lyrics into focus. But what exactly is the song about and what do its lyrics convey? Here's a closer look.

Hymn For The Weekend Lyrics Meaning

Coldplay's Hymn for the Weekend from their 2015 album A Head Full of Dreams is an uplifting anthem about feeling emotionally revived and euphoric through a connection with someone special.

The song opens with Beyoncé singing "Drink from me, drink from me / Then we'll shoot across the sky". Coldplay frontman Chris Martin has described Hymn For The Weekend as being about having an angelic person in one's life. In the track, Beyoncé appears to represent this figure. Beyoncé's lyrics suggest that she wants him to “drink from” her, promising that their bond will make them feel uplifted and they'll “shoot across the sky”.

Later in the song, Martin compares life to a "drink" and love to a "drug", describing how the feeling of being in love has left him on a natural high. He contrasts this newfound happiness with his earlier state of feeling hurt, drained and emotionally depleted. He credits the woman in his life with bringing him comfort and support.

As the two sing, “So drink from me, drink from me,” they appear to describe drawing from each other's love and energy. In the post-chorus, Martin repeats the line “Got me feeling drunk and high”, referring to the feeling of excitement, happiness and overwhelming emotions brought on by love.

While the song uses references to drinks and drugs as metaphors for intoxication, as Diljit mentioned, they are meant to convey the euphoria and exhilaration of being in love rather than actual substance use.

What did Diljit Dosanjh Say?

The singer had spoken about the restrictions placed on him ahead of the Ahmedabad concert and questioned the apparent double standards in how Indian and international artistes are treated.

"Last year, when the entire band came here and Coldplay performed, I decided that day that I wanted to perform here. But let me tell you something. When Coldplay sings, 'I'm feeling drunk and high', nobody has a problem. I like that song. When Coldplay comes here and sings it, nobody has an issue. But when Diljit does it, there is a problem. Why these double standards?" he asked.

Diljit questioned why Indian artistes faced such restrictions while international performers seemed to be allowed to sing similar lyrics without facing the same curbs. "If an artist from abroad comes and sings, nobody has a problem. But people have a problem with Diljit. They tell me that I have come from abroad. I was born here. I wasn't born in Honolulu. I travel across the world, and all the musicians behind me are Indians who were born here,” he added.

The singer further stated that he failed to understand the apparent double standards. "Why should these double standards apply only to me? I don't understand. If you want to impose restrictions, impose them on me. I have no problem with the people who impose these restrictions. I am enjoying myself,” he concluded.

Diljit's remarks come amid restrictions imposed by child protection authorities in Gujarat ahead of Diljit's concert in the state. Officials had asked the singer not to perform songs featuring references to drugs or alcohol and to refrain from inviting children on stage during the show.

Ahmedabad District Child Protection Officer Tanvika Parmar had written to city police commissioner Anupamsingh Gahlaut, requesting restrictions on the performance of tracks such as Patiala Peg, 5 Raara Theke, Jeb Vicho Feem Labhi Aa and Jatt Fire Karda. She also asked that Diljit not wear bandoliers (bullet or cartridge belts), as seen in the promotional material for the Ahmedabad concert.

Also Read | 'Ahmedabad Police Aa Gayi Oye': Diljit Dosanjh-Style Warning Ahead Of Concert



