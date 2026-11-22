Suriya has plenty to celebrate this year, and the actor is making sure his audience gets a share of the credit. With three films, Karuppu, Vishwanath & Sons and Scene, finding success at the box office in 2026, the actor has had a strong run at the theatres. Now, he has taken a moment to thank fans for making the year special, while also sharing his happiness over the response to his latest release, Scene.

On Saturday, Suriya shared a video message on Instagram. The actor said, “Dear viewers and fans, heartfelt thanks to everyone! You came to the theatres to watch Scene, celebrated it, shared your reviews, analysed it, examined it from different perspectives, decoded it, and ultimately helped make it a tremendous success.”

He went on to talk about how the audience's happiness over a film's success often means just as much as the appreciation received by the people who worked on it.

He added, “When a film becomes successful, the costume crew, the filmmakers, and everyone associated with the film are naturally happy. But you have been even happier than us about this success. I honestly don't know how to put my gratitude into words or how to thank you enough. On behalf of the entire costume crew, I extend my heartfelt thanks and deepest respect to all of you.”

The actor also acknowledged theatre owners, media organisations, reviewers, critics, social media influencers and fans across languages for supporting his films throughout the year.

He said, “Thank you for making this year very, very special. Thank you for celebrating Scene. My respects to all the theatre owners, press, media, reviewers, critics, social media influencers, fellow viewers, and fans across all languages for all the support. Thank you for making this year very, very special. Thank you so much for celebrating the films. See you soon.”

A Successful Year At The Box Office For Suriya

Suriya's 2026 began on a positive note with RJ Balaji's Karuppu. The film also featured Trisha Krishnan.

Suriya followed it up with Vishwanath & Sons, directed by Venky Atluri. The film starred Suriya and Mamitha Baiju in the lead roles, with Radhika Sarathkumar and Raveena Tandon in key parts.

His latest release, Scene, added to the successful run. Written and directed by Jithu Madhavan, the movie marked Naslen's Tamil debut.