A regular IndiGo flight turned into an impromptu music show when passengers surprised Sonu Nigam by vibing to his songs. Sonu shared the unexpected performance on Instagram.

So much so that Sonu joined the crowd and crooned hit numbers like Main Hoon Na, Tujhe Laage Na Najariya, Kal Ho Naa Ho, and Main Agar Kahoon.

On Instagram, Sonu Nigam wrote, “If the word ‘provocation' had a lovingly musical connotation to it, this is the perfect example. Seat belt signs are off, and they are still sitting, clearly indicating they are expecting it's Show Time. PS: This time, no taking chances with the PA system, even though we had landed. I care for the wonderful crew of Indigo. The kind of Love, that happens only in Dreams. Thank you, everyone.”

This time, the singer made sure not to use the aircraft's public announcement system to sing. He had done that on an earlier flight, which caused trouble for the crew members.

In 2016, Sonu Nigam used an aircraft's announcement system to sing for passengers during a flight. While the passengers and crew enjoyed his surprise performance, aviation officials were not happy with the incident.

After a video of the singer went viral, Jet Airways suspended five crew members for allowing him to use the plane's public announcement system.

Following the incident, Sonu Nigam, criticising the aviation officials, told IANS, “I have witnessed an elaborate fashion show in an aircraft. I have heard of small concerts happening in an aircraft. I have seen pilots and crew members cracking humorous jokes to loosen up passengers in other countries, which is so cool. To suspend crew members for asking me to sing on the address system, when the seat belt signs were off and no announcements were to be made, is nothing less than punishing someone for spreading happiness.”

“Pity there is no one to question such harshness except the media perhaps. Indians need to loosen up. This act of lack of common Sense, according to me, is real intolerance.”

Sonu Nigam is currently gearing up for his Revolution India Tour, which will cover 10 cities across the country. The tour will begin on December 6 and will continue until March 13, 2027.

Also Read: 'Was Shy To Sing In Front Of His Father': Sonu Nigam Introduces 19-Year-Old Son Nevaan To The World With His Short Film Slide