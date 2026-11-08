'Was Shy To Sing In Front Of His Father': Sonu Nigam Introduces 19-Year-Old Son Nevaan To The World With His Short Film <i>Slide</i>

On the eve of Diwali, singer Sonu Nigam introduced his 19-year-old son Nevaan Nigam to the world with his debut short film, Slide, featuring his music as well.

Sonu Nigam and his wife Madhurima Nigam shared a joint post, announcing Nevaan's physical transformation and musical endeavour over the years. Nevaan, as a child artiste, performed live to one of his father's soulful hits, Abhi Mujhme Kahin, on stage. But there was a time when Nevaan was shy to sing in front of his own father.

"From a chubby little boy to a fit and lean young man, from someone who was extremely shy to sing in front of his own father, to someone who's practicing the vocal exercises taught to him by his brilliant vocal coach 16 hours a day and cracking one take recordings in the studio with the legend Poo Bear, from someone who had a tough time jogging even for merely 3 minutes, to someone who's doing hours of dance practise to hone his skills; Nevaan has truly made our family very very thankful and happy, (Proud, is a word I avoid using in life)," wrote Sonu Nigam.

"From Kolaveri di in studio at age 4 to Abhi mujhme kahin live on stage at age 4 and a half, he's been fortunate to receive your enormous and unfathomable love. Do bless him that he continues his journey ahead with dignity, hardwork, passion and humility. Give him your love.. Presenting "SLIDE" BY NEVAAN NIGAM," he went on to add.

Nevaan stepped into the world of music in keeping with the traditions of his gandfather and father with an aim to explore his own horizons.

"On this auspicious and pious occasion of Diwali, Nevaan embarks upon his journey into the world of Music venturing into a path far flung from his Grandfather and Father to explore his own horizons," wrote Nigam.

About Slide

"Nevaan Nigam's debut song, the short film is an ambitious introductory step that realizes the imagination of the artist," the YouTube description of the short film Slide read.

It's a story of a journey through time, a scientist unexpectedly lost across different eras, from the Wild West to the Disco Era. Separated from his only way home, a totem watch that works alongside his glove to power his time machine, he finds himself caught in a series of unexpected adventures. Along the way, he encounters a girl and takes her on an extraordinary journey through time, introducing her to the wonders of the world by singing the song "SLIDE" to her.

It has been directed by Alexander Cobian and Nevaan Nigam. Conceptualised by Nevaan, the music has been composed by The Audibles.