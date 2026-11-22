Singer and songwriter Miley Cyrus has officially married musician Maxx Morando at a private residence in Palm Springs, California. The couple exchanged vows in the presence of close family and friends. The pictures from the ceremony surfaced online on Saturday. The singer is yet to share an official post on social media.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Miley's mother, Tish Cyrus and sister, Noah Cyrus, were among the guests at the wedding. Photos from the wedding show the couple exchanging vows beside a swimming pool under an arch decorated with white flowers.

The first glimpses also offered a look at Miley's wedding gown. The singer was seen wiping away tears as she said 'I do' in a stunning white dress, while Maxx delivered an emotional speech. He was seen reading from a piece of paper as he stood in front of his bride.

The celebrations had begun a day earlier. On Friday, the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner with close friends and family. Miley's stepsister, Lily-Rose Purcell, shared pictures from the gathering on her Instagram Stories, including a glimpse of the menu featuring the initials 'M+M' at the top.

Relationship Timeline

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando were first romantically linked in December 2021 after they were photographed getting close backstage at the singer's holiday special, Miley's New Year's Eve Party, in Miami. The two appeared to confirm their relationship in April 2022 when they were spotted sharing a kiss during an outing in West Hollywood.

The couple sparked engagement rumours in November 2025 when they made their red carpet debut together at the Los Angeles premiere of Avatar: Fire and Ash. Miley, who features on the film's soundtrack with her song Dream As One, was seen sporting a prominent diamond ring on her left hand. She later confirmed the engagement to People, saying she was very happy during this phase of her life.

Maxx revealed details of the proposal in an interview with Wonderland Magazine. The musician shared that he popped the question during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, last year. It was a destination neither of them had visited before but one they had wanted to explore together for a long time.

“We went to Tokyo first for a couple days, and then on to Kyoto. I think she had a sense that it was coming, so I was waiting until the very last moment of the very last day to throw her off the scent as much as I could,” he explained.

Miley was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth. The two got married in December 2018 but announced their separation in August 2019. Their divorce was finalised in January 2020.

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