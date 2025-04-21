ICYMI: Elizabeth Hurley Made It Instagram Official With Miley Cyrus's Father Billy Ray Cyrus

Actress Elizabeth Hurley has found love again. The diva confirmed her relationship with Miley Cyrus' father, Billy Ray Cyrus, with an Easter post.

On Sunday, Elizabeth shared a picture with Billy on Instagram. The image captured the couple dressed in colour-coordinated outfits on their visit to a farm. The country singer can be seen kissing Elizabeth on the side of her face as they both leaned against a picket fence.

The side note simply read, "Happy Easter," followed by a red heart. Reacting to the post, Elizabeth Hurley's 23-year-old son, Damian dropped a partying face and red heart emoji in the comment section.

The couple previously sparked dating rumours after Elizabeth Hurley used Billy Ray Cyrus' song She's Not Cryin' Anymore in her Instagram Story, reported Hindustan Times. The actress posted a picture of herself in a bikini and tagged Billy in the photo. In the caption, she wrote, “The most glorious sunset in the glorious Maldives."

ICYDK, Elizabeth Hurley was previously married to Indian businessman Arun Nayar. The couple got divorced in 2011. The actress shares her son Damian with American businessman Steve Bing, whom she dated in 2001. Elizabeth also got engaged to Australian cricketer Shane Warne in 2011 but they parted ways in 2013.

Billy Ray Cyrus, on the other hand, was married to Tish Cyrus for 28 years before the pair parted ways in April 2022. The former couple shares five children together, including daughters Miley, Noah, Brandi and sons Trace and Braison.

Billy Ray Cyrus also has a son named Christopher Cody with Kristen Luckey, whom he dated before meeting Tish. In October 2023, Billy got married to Australian singer Firerose but they divorced just months later in May 2024.