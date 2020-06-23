'Devastating News,' Tweets Liz Hurley After Death Of Steve Bing, Father Of Her Son

A file photo of Steve Bing and Elizabeth Hurley. (Image courtesy: ElizabethHurley)

Hollywood mogul Steve Bing, who produced films such as The Polar Express and Get Carter, died on June 23, actress Elizabeth Hurley, who was in a relationship with Mr Bing briefly in 2001, confirmed on Twitter. He was 55. Ms Hurley posted a condolence tweet and said, "I'm saddened beyond belief that Steve is no longer with us. Our time together was very happy and although there were some tough times, the memories of a sweet, kind man are what matter. We became close again in the last year and last spoke on our son's 18th. This is devastating news." Elizabeth Hurley and Steve Bing were parents to Damian Charles Hurley.

Here's Elizabeth Hurley's tweet:

In 2002, after Damian was born, Mr Bing denied paternity but a DNA test established that he was the father of Elizabeth Hurley's son. Steve Bing was also the father of Kira, born to tennis player Lisa Bonder.

The Polar Express, which featured Tom Hanks in the voice cast, is among his most notable projects as he invested over $80 million in the 2004 movie, which went on to make over $300 million worldwide. He also bankrolled projects like Beowulf and Shine A Light, a Rolling Stones concert film directed by Martin Scorsese.

Apart from producing Hollywood films, Steve Bing was a prominent real-estate developer and philanthropist. He was the grandson of real-estate tycoon Leo S Bing, from whom he inherited around $600 million when he was all of 18, reported news agency AFP.

(With inputs from AFP)