Elizabeth Hurley's 13 Year Old Gown Worked Overtime To Look As Good As New At The Strictly Confidential Premiere

It's one thing to find an old gem hidden in the closet and it's another to experience the satisfaction of fitting right into it the same way it did when you first wore it. We didn't imagine either to be an issue for the very stunning Elizabeth Hurley, but her latest Instagram post reveals she's just like one of us. First worn in 2011 for a charity event in London, she re-wore her glossy silver Versace gown at her son Damian Hurley's movie premiere, Strictly Confidential in New York and the pictures are evident that if it looked good 13 years ago, it could look good even today. The gown with a long v-shaped neckline and a slit on the side is a recipe for a memorable red carpet outfit. But working twice as hard makes this doubly chic on the star. "Phew, it still fits. I love finding dresses I've worn in the past and of which I have happy memories and wearing them again to something special" says Elizabeth Hurley. Worn earlier with shoulder dusters as earrings and a clutch, Liz Hurley stays consistent with the earrings but adds a bracelet this time. The signature smokey eyes are a constant and the hairstyle saw a fuller, voluminous blowout with waves for a fresh take on the classic.

Elizabeth Hurley wore a similar silver outfit recently at the Vanity Fair Oscars After Party 2024 red carpet and even though this may have been fresh off the closet, it still looked just as good. A silver halter neck gown with a gathered waistline and a slit on the side and the red carpet quickly doubled up as the dance floor with the spotlights hitting her at all the right spots.

Whether the memo is to glisten like gold or smoulder like silver, Elizabeth Hurley has a gown to match every glamorous vibe.

If it's a reason to dazzle, you can best believe that Liz Hurley always has her most fashionable foot forward.

