Just Like Janhvi In 2018, Khushi Kapoor Turned To Her Mother Sridevi's Wardrobe For Her Special Day

Khushi Kapoor gives tribute to her late mother by rewearing her dress from 2013

Khushi Kapoor's big Bollywood debut is finally here and to share this special day with her late mother Sridevi, she turned to her closet. A sweet ode to her mother who was a fashionable Bollywood heroine to the rest of the world, but an inspiration to her daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. The strapless sequinned gown from Kaufman Franco had no fancy frills but just a sleek column silhouette with an abundant shimmer working its magic, twice in this case. Earlier worn in 2013 at the IIFA Awards by Sridevi with drop earrings and a cylindrical clutch, Khushi Kapoor added an extra dose of dazzle with a diamond choker necklace and stud earrings, also from her mom's personal collection. While Sridevi went with makeup highlighting the eyes topped with her wavy hair left loose, the young starlet went for a sleek swept-back bun and fresh glossy makeup with shimmer on the eyes. Although the ladies may have had a different approach with their styling, the level of elegance even 10 years later, was just as equally gorgeous.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor's Minimal Yet Elegant Black Dress Is Pure Date Night Goals

It is often only natural for young girls and women to turn to their mothers as a source of inspiration for many aspects of life, even style. It is no different for Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor. The sister duo have in the past drawn beautiful pieces from their mother's wardrobe almost as if it were an attempt to share a beautiful moment with the late star. Sridevi's love for silk sarees was not a secret. It was the National Awards held in 2018, Janhvi Kapoor's fitting tribute to her mother was in a saree from her personal collection, who posthumously won the award for her portrayal in the movie, Mom. A precious and special moment draped in your mother's ivory and pink saree and abundant love was far larger a victory than an award.

Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor through their style and picks from their late mother, Sridevi's closet will continue to honour and celebrate life's big moments.

Also Read: Khushi Kapoor Looks More Like Veronica Lodge Than Betty Cooper In A Feathered Jean-Louis Sabaji Blazer Gown