Elizabeth Hurley's Sequinned Gaurav Gupta Gown Runs High On Old Hollywood Glam

Elizabeth Hurley is redefining the meaning of Old Hollywood glamour. Recently, the Bedazzled film star made a vintage statement in a signature couture gown by ace Indian designer, Gaurav Gupta, for a magazine photoshoot.

Elizabeth Hurley slipped into a moonstone ivory column gown from the designer's Autumn-Winter '24 Couture Collection. To be honest, it screamed retro vibes from a mile away. The full-sleeved ensemble featured a sequin-adorned high neck and plunged into an ankle-grazing train. A myriad of shiny crystals, sequins and glitter dominated the outfit.

Elizabeth Hurley allowed the gown to take centre stage as she opted for minimal accessories. A pair of delicate diamond earrings and a few statement stone-encrusted rings suited the regal aesthetic. She skipped wearing any ornate neckpiece or bracelets.

On the makeup front, Elizabeth Hurley's blemish-free radiance provided the perfect base for a matte finish. Blush and contour on the high points of her cheeks created a rosy-bronzed glow. Pink-tinted lips delivered a pop of contrast, while smokey eyes – comprising a kohl-eyeliner combo, faux lashes and silvery metallic eyeshadow – doubled the drama.

Gaurav Gupta, a master of fluid silhouettes and embroidered pieces, worked his magic (again) on this sartorial wonder. The 3D embroidery and luminous metallic sheen were impossible to ignore. Adding to the opulence was the dramatic white fur coat hung casually over Elizabeth Hurley's shoulders.

This is not his first collaboration. Gaurav Gupta's designs have been worn by several Hollywood artists, including, Beyonce, Cardi B, Lizzo, Jenna Ortega, Megan Thee Stallion, and more. His designs have been showcased at several international events, including Cannes Film Festival, the Grammys and the Met.