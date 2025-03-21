Janhvi Kapoor's Shimmery Red Gaurav Gupta Gown Gets A Sartorial Thumbs Up

Janhvi Kapoor is the ultimate Bollywood fashionista and she has returned to claim her throne. The Devara: Part 1 actress is a total stunner who can rock everything from baggy jeans and hoodies for her casual airport looks to dazzling gowns for red carpet appearances. The 28-year-old star owned her fashion game in her latest closet outing courtesy of designer, Gaurav Gupta.

Janhvi Kapoor looked stunning as ever wearing a sans shoulder blood red gown that was a signature piece crafted by ace couturier, Gaurav Gupta. She floor grazing gown featured a sweet heart neckline and a bodycon fit on her upper bodice that graduated into a gradual waterfall train following her around. But the star of the show were the millions of Swarovski crystals, rhinestones in bright and deep red hues that were laden across the ensemble in a layered V-design around the chest, and vertical parallel lines and a shower like pattern down the waistline.

Janhvi accessorized her look with a rhinestone studded Bulgari necklace, matching wrap style cocktail ring and Serpenti diamonds encrusted earrings from the high jewellery brand.

Janhvi's tresses were styled into a layered salon style waves with centre-parted bangs that framed her face just right. Glam wise, she dolled up in beaming and bronzed look with a flawless foundation, feathered brows, a wash of bronzer on her lids, falsies for a dramatic lash effect, contoured cheekbones and a neutral rose hued lip colour to wrap up the look with the right notes of glam.

Janhvi Kapoor was dressed in a bombshell coded sans shoulder couture gown with a million rhinestones.

