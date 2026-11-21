Tiger Shroff was seen performing at the Global Peace Honours 2026 in Mumbai this evening. This was his first performance after unknown assailants allegedly opened fire at his vehicle while he was returning home from a football ground on October 18. He was seen performing to Deva Shree Ganesha as the stage lit up.

Shah Rukh Khan, Sachin Tendulkar, Akshay Kumar, and Vikrant Massey are set to attend the Global Peace Honours 2026 too.

Organised by the Divyaj Foundation, the ceremony is taking place at the iconic Gateway of India, Mumbai. The evening will bring together notable figures from various fields to celebrate and honour the spirit of peace, courage, and humanity. The annual initiative pays tribute to the heroes and victims of terrorism while highlighting the importance of peace, compassion and solidarity.

Background Of Tiger Shroff Shooting Incident

On October 18, Tiger Shroff was shot at, while he was returning home from a football ground. The actor reportedly sustained minor injuries from the gunpowder and a broken car mirror following the incident.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in A. Harsha's action thriller Baaghi 4. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

He will next be seen in an untitled project directed by Remo D'Souza, which also features Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.

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