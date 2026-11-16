Tiger Shroff Back On Sets After Shooting Incident, Flaunts Six-Pack Abs In <i>Tenu Leke Jaana</i> Song

Tiger Shroff is back on the sets after the firing incident involving his car on October 18. Amid this, the actor has treated fans to a glimpse of his upcoming song titled Tenu Leke Jaana.

In the song glimpse, Tiger is seen flaunting his six-pack abs. The song is scheduled to be released on November 18.

Background

For the uninitiated, on October 18, unknown assailants allegedly opened fire at Tiger Shroff's vehicle while he was returning home from a football ground. The actor reportedly sustained minor injuries from the gunpowder and a broken car mirror following the incident.

On the work front, Tiger was last seen in A. Harsha's action thriller Baaghi 4. The film also featured Sanjay Dutt, Harnaaz Sandhu, Sonam Bajwa, Shreyas Talpade, Mahesh Thakur, Saurabh Sachdeva and Upendra Limaye, among others. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, it hit theatres on September 5, 2025.

He will next be seen in an untitled project directed by Remo D'Souza, which also features Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Banerjee.