After Tiger Shroff Attack, Manoj Bajpayee Says Security Threats In Bollywood Are 'Concerning'

Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to the attack on Tiger Shroff last month. The actor spoke about the recent threats against Bollywood celebrities, calling it a matter of concern. The attack on Tiger Shroff has led many actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, to upgrade their security. Big B greeted his fans outside his home Jalsa through a bulletproof glass on Sunday.



In an interview with Hindustan Times, Manoj Bajpayee said he found the visuals “concerning.” He also spoke up on how the threats issued against actors have changed over the years.



Manoj Bajpayee On Threat Facing Bollywood



When asked if he feels like today's situation is similar to the past, when the fear of the underworld had gripped Bollywood, Manoj said that things were different. He explained that earlier, the film industry was the target, but the situation has changed now.



“It will never go back to the same old time. That time, the industry was the target, right now, it's not this time,” Manoj said.



He explained that the “pace and definition of the crime has changed completely,” with “someone sitting somewhere else and sending their shooters to attack a target, and that target may even not be the real target.”



In the Tiger Shroff case, the people arrested in the matter first did a recce of the houses of actors Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan.



Manoj reflected that the case indicated how Tiger “was not the target but suddenly became one.”



“The whole conversation was about these other stars who were the real target and now they have to surround themselves with utmost safety,” the Satya actor added.



The Family Man actor was hopeful on the measures being taken by the government.“They (the government) are monitoring the situation and taking all the precautions. I just hope that things get better, comfortable and safer for all of us,” he stressed.



Manoj Bajpayee's Next Projects



Manoj was recently seen in the film Last Man In Tower. The actor is set to portray Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next film. The movie will focus on 21 days in the life of Gandhi during India's independence.



Manoj will also be a part of the film Police Station Mein Bhoot.



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