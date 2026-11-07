"Don't Restrict Yourself": Vidyut Jammwal's Message To Tiger Shroff After Shooting Incident

Vidyut Jammwal recently spoke about the advice he gave to Tiger Shroff after the frightening shooting incident. Vidyut said he understands that Tiger is under a lot of stress after facing such a scary situation. The actor explained that he encouraged Tiger not to let the incident change his life or stop him from doing things he enjoys

While appearing on Ranveer Allahbadia's podcast, Vidyut Jammwal said, “I was talking to Tiger, I was telling him, ‘Look, I can imagine the pressure you have.' I was telling Tiger that with you, this experience you've gone through will limit you from playing football. You might not be posting a lot of fitness videos thinking that people might make fun of you or you might not put your kicking videos thinking that people might make fun of you.”

“Just don't listen to anyone, don't restrict yourself. Everything that you are doing to be this brilliant. Keep doing it. This is the time in his life and I think he can decide whether he wants to be the fittest version of himself or become better than that. He is happy, stressed for sure.”

Vidyut Jammwal further explained that very few people face such a situation where someone fires a gun at them from such close range. He explained that this is the kind of danger people usually hear from soldiers. Vidyut added that Tiger's fear and stress were completely understandable after the attack. He felt that nobody can expect Tiger to act normally or quickly forget what had happened.

Vidyut also shared that Tiger Shroff was doing well and making an effort to recover from the frightening experience and move on with his life.

Tiger Shroff was shot while he was leaving a football match on October 18. The actor escaped without any serious injuries. The Lawrence Bishnoi gang later took responsibility and police arrested three accused in the case.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan To Amitabh Bachchan, How Bollywood Stars Are Stepping Up Security After Tiger Shroff Shooting