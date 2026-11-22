Shah Rukh Khan had a message for everyone at the Global Peace Honours event in Mumbai: the world needs more understanding and less hatred. The actor spoke about the importance of making peace a part of everyday life, urging people to choose conversations over conflict and trust over fear. He also remembered those who lost their lives in terrorist attacks and paid tribute to the security personnel who died protecting the country.

Speaking at the event on Saturday, Shah Rukh shared how a conversation with his younger son had once made him think about how hatred could be replaced with love. Recalling the exchange, he said, "One day, my younger son asked me how hatred could be turned into love. I told him it was very simple. If we all decide to choose dialogue instead of violence, trust instead of fear, and live together in harmony, love will always triumph," as quoted by Hindustan Times.

The actor went on to explain that peace does not always have to begin with big changes. According to him, it starts with individual choices and the way people treat each other.

"Peace begins in a small place -- within us, in our own hearts. Peace is a decision, a responsibility and a promise that we must fulfil every single day. Never forget the power of the common man. We are all ordinary people, and we all have to come together. So, let us make a small promise today. We do not have to agree with everything. But we must try to understand every person's story. We may do many foolish things, but we should not cause trouble or distress to anyone. Our country, India, is an example of peace, harmony and goodwill," he said.

The actor also used the occasion to remember the innocent people killed in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, the Pahalgam terror attack and the recent Delhi blasts. He paid tribute to the security personnel who lost their lives during these attacks and recited a few lines dedicated to the country's soldiers.

Sharing his message, Shah Rukh said, “My humble tribute to the innocent people who lost their lives in the 26/11 terrorist attack, the Pahalgam terrorist attack, and the recent Delhi blasts and my respectful salute to our brave security personnel who were martyred in these attacks. Today, I have been asked to recite these four beautiful lines for the brave soldiers and jawans of the country.”

He then recited a few lines highlighting the courage and dedication of those serving the nation.

“When someone asks you what you do, say with pride that I protect the country. If someone asks you how much you earn, smile slightly and say, I earn the blessings of 1.4 billion people. And if they turn around and ask you again, Aren't you ever afraid? Look them in the eye and say, those who attack us feel it...Let us all take steps towards peace together. Let us forget the caste, creed, and discrimination around us and walk the path of humanity so that the martyrdom of our heroes for the peace of our country is not in vain,” he added.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh is preparing for his next film, King, which will also mark the big-screen debut of his daughter Suhana Khan. Directed by Siddharth Anand, the action entertainer also stars Deepika Padukone, Rani Mukerji, Abhay Verma, Arshad Warsi, Jaideep Ahlawat and Abhishek Bachchan. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures, the film is scheduled to release in cinemas on December 24.

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